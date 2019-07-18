OHR Pharmaceutical Inc. (OHRP) and Proteon Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTO) Contrasting side by side

As Biotechnology businesses, OHR Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:OHRP) and Proteon Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTO), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio OHR Pharmaceutical Inc. 3 0.00 N/A -3.54 0.00 Proteon Therapeutics Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -1.15 0.00

In table 1 we can see OHR Pharmaceutical Inc. and Proteon Therapeutics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets OHR Pharmaceutical Inc. 0.00% -71.5% -66.8% Proteon Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Volatility & Risk

OHR Pharmaceutical Inc.’s current beta is 1.15 and it happens to be 15.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Proteon Therapeutics Inc.’s 0.58 beta is the reason why it is 42.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of OHR Pharmaceutical Inc. are 5.4 and 5.4 respectively. Its competitor Proteon Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 5.3 and its Quick Ratio is 5.3. OHR Pharmaceutical Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Proteon Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

OHR Pharmaceutical Inc. and Proteon Therapeutics Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score OHR Pharmaceutical Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Proteon Therapeutics Inc. 0 2 3 2.60

Competitively the consensus target price of Proteon Therapeutics Inc. is $3.5, which is potential 712.06% upside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 13.4% of OHR Pharmaceutical Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 67% of Proteon Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 8.89% of OHR Pharmaceutical Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, Proteon Therapeutics Inc. has 0.9% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) OHR Pharmaceutical Inc. -6.09% 13.42% 16.96% -37.26% -36.07% 52.33% Proteon Therapeutics Inc. -0.79% -28.87% -87.39% -78.21% -82.86% -83.39%

For the past year OHR Pharmaceutical Inc. has 52.33% stronger performance while Proteon Therapeutics Inc. has -83.39% weaker performance.

Summary

Proteon Therapeutics Inc. beats on 4 of the 7 factors OHR Pharmaceutical Inc.

OHR Pharmaceutical, Inc., a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapeutics and delivery technologies for the treatment of ocular disease. Its lead clinical program is topical Squalamine, a small molecule anti-angiogenic drug, which could provide a non-invasive therapy to enhance vision outcomes. The company is evaluating Squalamine, which completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of retinal diseases, including wet-AMD, proliferative diabetic retinopathy, and retinal vein occlusion. Its preclinical pipeline of sustained release programs include sustained release formulations of small molecule and protein therapeutics for the treatment of ocular diseases, such as glaucoma, steroid induced glaucoma, ocular allergy, and retinal disease. OHR Pharmaceutical, Inc. is headquartered in New York, New York.

Proteon Therapeutics, Inc., a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of pharmaceuticals to address the needs of patients with renal and vascular diseases. It develops vonapanitase, a recombinant human elastase, which is in Phase III clinical trial for patients with chronic kidney disease undergoing surgical creation of a radiocephalic fistula for hemodialysis; has completed a Phase I/II clinical trial in patients undergoing placement of an arteriovenous graft; and is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of symptomatic peripheral artery disease. The company was founded in 2001 and is based in Waltham, Massachusetts.