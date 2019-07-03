OHR Pharmaceutical Inc. (OHRP) and Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX) Contrasting side by side

Both OHR Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:OHRP) and Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the compare of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio OHR Pharmaceutical Inc. 3 0.00 N/A -3.54 0.00 Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. 10 13.47 N/A -1.94 0.00

In table 1 we can see OHR Pharmaceutical Inc. and Protagonist Therapeutics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets OHR Pharmaceutical Inc. 0.00% -71.5% -66.8% Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -40.8% -32.5%

Liquidity

OHR Pharmaceutical Inc.’s Current Ratio is 5.4 while its Quick Ratio is 5.4. On the competitive side is, Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. which has a 5 Current Ratio and a 5 Quick Ratio. OHR Pharmaceutical Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Protagonist Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for OHR Pharmaceutical Inc. and Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score OHR Pharmaceutical Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Meanwhile, Protagonist Therapeutics Inc.’s average target price is $14, while its potential upside is 12.00%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

OHR Pharmaceutical Inc. and Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 13.4% and 90.6%. OHR Pharmaceutical Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 8.89%. Insiders Comparatively, owned 2.1% of Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) OHR Pharmaceutical Inc. -6.09% 13.42% 16.96% -37.26% -36.07% 52.33% Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. 13.21% 1.31% 50.21% 11.34% 68.22% 60.48%

For the past year OHR Pharmaceutical Inc. has weaker performance than Protagonist Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. beats on 7 of the 8 factors OHR Pharmaceutical Inc.

OHR Pharmaceutical, Inc., a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapeutics and delivery technologies for the treatment of ocular disease. Its lead clinical program is topical Squalamine, a small molecule anti-angiogenic drug, which could provide a non-invasive therapy to enhance vision outcomes. The company is evaluating Squalamine, which completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of retinal diseases, including wet-AMD, proliferative diabetic retinopathy, and retinal vein occlusion. Its preclinical pipeline of sustained release programs include sustained release formulations of small molecule and protein therapeutics for the treatment of ocular diseases, such as glaucoma, steroid induced glaucoma, ocular allergy, and retinal disease. OHR Pharmaceutical, Inc. is headquartered in New York, New York.

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing peptide-based chemical entities to address various unmet medical needs. It primarily focuses on developing oral peptide drugs. The companyÂ’s lead product candidates include PTG-100, an oral alpha-4-beta-7 integrin-specific antagonist that is in phase II clinical trial for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease (IBD); and PTG-200, an interleukin-23 receptor specific antagonist, which is under pre-clinical development stage for the treatment of IBD. It is also developing PTG-300, an injectable hepcidin mimetic peptide that is in pre-clinical development stage to treat iron overload disorders, such as b-Thalassemia, hereditary hemochromatosis, and sickle cell disease. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Milpitas, California.