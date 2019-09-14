Ohio Valley Financial Group Stake in Boeing Co (BA) Has Lowered as Valuation Declined; M Holdings Securities Decreased Its Chevron New (CVX) Holding as Share Price Rose

Ohio Valley Financial Group decreased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 20.29% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ohio Valley Financial Group sold 1,075 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 4,222 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.54 million, down from 5,297 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ohio Valley Financial Group who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $213.70 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.10% or $4.13 during the last trading session, reaching $379.76. About 3.37 million shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since September 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 09/05/2018 – Boeing CEO Downplays Impact of Trump Canceling Iran Licenses; 09/05/2018 – FOCUS-U.S. exit from Iran deal puts pressure on European planemakers; 06/03/2018 – HAWAIIAN AIRLINES LOI TO BUY 10 BOEING 787-9 AIRCRAFT; 30/04/2018 – BOEING WORKING W/ROLLS TO GET SCHEDULE BACK ON TRACK; 18/05/2018 – INDIA’S JET AIRWAYS PLANNING FOLLOW-ON BOEING 737 MAX ORDER; 22/05/2018 – U.S. Congress reviewing sale of precision munitions to Saudis, UAE; 09/05/2018 – Swedish PM to testify as witness in Brazil fighter jet case; 04/04/2018 – ANALYSIS-Jet weight puzzle to determine tariff impact on Boeing; 12/04/2018 – MAHINDRA AND MAHINDRA LTD MAHM.NS SAYS BOEING PARTNERS WITH HAL AND MAHINDRA FOR MANUFACTURING F/A-18 SUPER HORNET IN INDIA; 18/05/2018 – dwnews: #BREAKING: Boeing 737 aircraft crashes shortly after take-off in Havana, Cuba, reports Cuban media. More to come

M Holdings Securities Inc decreased its stake in Chevron Corp New (CVX) by 13.16% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. M Holdings Securities Inc sold 3,558 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.50% . The institutional investor held 23,479 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.92 million, down from 27,037 at the end of the previous reported quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc who had been investing in Chevron Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $230.66 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.07% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $121.5. About 4.73 million shares traded. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 3.69% since September 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.69% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 06/03/2018 – CHEVRON – SEES 2018 CASH GENERATION OF ABOUT $14 BLN; 05/03/2018 Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron – 03/05/2018 06:59 AM; 28/03/2018 – Chevron Announces New First Source Lubrication Marketer Lube; 25/04/2018 – Siccar Point Signals It May Cut Stake in Chevron U.K. Project; 25/04/2018 – CHEVRON CORP – DECLARED A QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF ONE DOLLAR AND TWELVE CENTS ($1.12) PER SHARE; 23/04/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Arrested Chevron workers could face treason charge in Venezuela; 21/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron – 03/21/2018 02:35 PM; 18/05/2018 – Amyris Sustainable Lubricants Joint Venture Company, Novvi, and Chevron Enter Agreement To Develop and Bring To Market New Renewable Base Oil Technologies; 26/03/2018 – CHEVRON CORP’S CVX.N JOHNSON SAYS THAT LOWER U.S. TAX RATE DOES HELP MAKE COUNTRY MORE COMPETITIVE IN GLOBAL MARKETPLACE; 29/03/2018 – Texas Emissions: 281297 – CHEVRON PHILLIPS CHEMICAL SWEENY OLD OCEAN FACILITIES

Analysts await Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $1.89 earnings per share, down 10.43% or $0.22 from last year’s $2.11 per share. CVX’s profit will be $3.59B for 16.07 P/E if the $1.89 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.27 actual earnings per share reported by Chevron Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -16.74% negative EPS growth.

M Holdings Securities Inc, which manages about $733.83 million and $295.59 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 3,776 shares to 22,987 shares, valued at $3.99 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (IWB) by 3,186 shares in the quarter, for a total of 29,887 shares, and has risen its stake in First Tr Exchange Traded Fd.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.21, from 1.02 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 54 investors sold CVX shares while 582 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 657 raised stakes. 1.20 billion shares or 0.35% more from 1.19 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 244,792 were reported by Sterling Mngmt Limited Co. Family Firm Incorporated holds 0.22% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) or 5,056 shares. 114,397 were accumulated by Twin Mngmt. Eagle Cap Ltd Liability Corporation holds 25,373 shares. Bessemer Group Inc invested in 0.19% or 451,633 shares. Summit Financial Strategies Inc accumulated 1,646 shares. The California-based Miracle Mile Ltd Liability has invested 0.43% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). A D Beadell Investment Counsel invested in 10,319 shares. North Star Investment Mngmt holds 0.31% or 21,503 shares. 105,890 are owned by Chicago Equity Ptnrs Ltd Liability Corporation. Philadelphia Tru has invested 1.08% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 0.59% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) or 558,590 shares. 105,642 are owned by Boston Advsr Limited Company. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale reported 1.39M shares. Highland Capital Management Limited Liability Co holds 1.53% or 165,019 shares.

Since August 7, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $502,074 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.05, from 0.92 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 77 investors sold BA shares while 562 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 487 raised stakes. 335.44 million shares or 1.17% less from 339.40 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 12,523 were reported by Renaissance Group Ltd. Livingston Grp Asset Mngmt (Operating As Southport Cap Management) invested in 1,489 shares. Pillar Pacific Capital Management invested in 2.1% or 51,711 shares. New England Private Wealth Advsrs Lc has invested 0.22% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Kentucky Retirement Systems holds 0.78% or 24,368 shares. Karp Corporation accumulated 8,456 shares. Clal Ins Enterp Holding Limited invested in 0.03% or 4,000 shares. Cypress Capital Gru holds 1.11% or 15,468 shares. Federated Pa reported 88,415 shares stake. Professional Advisory Services holds 0.25% or 3,590 shares in its portfolio. Lourd Capital Limited Liability Company accumulated 2,057 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Arrow invested 0.37% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Legg Mason Asset (Japan) Limited reported 1.88% stake. Nippon Life Glob Americas holds 0.73% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 26,550 shares. Cannell Peter B & Company holds 0.05% or 3,450 shares.