Ohio Valley Financial Group Holding in Boeing Co (BA) Has Trimmed by $391,300; United Rentals (URI) Shareholder Advisors Asset Management Has Increased Stake

Ohio Valley Financial Group decreased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 20.29% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ohio Valley Financial Group sold 1,075 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 4,222 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.54 million, down from 5,297 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ohio Valley Financial Group who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $205.98B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.37% or $8.9 during the last trading session, reaching $366.04. About 2.13 million shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 11/04/2018 – Airbus sees backloaded deliveries in 2018, reaffirms target; 12/04/2018 – CNBC Wires: New Boeing-Embraer proposal brings tie-up closer, not imminent; 03/04/2018 – SOUTHWEST SAYS IT’S MULLING ADDITIONAL BOEING 737 MAX JETS; 24/04/2018 – Ryanair to Order Further 25 Boeing 737 MAX 200 Aircrafts; 25/04/2018 – Airbus confirms plans to raise A320 output to 63 a month; 06/03/2018 – LUFTHANSA CEO LHAG.DE SAYS IN TALKS WITH BOEING OVER MIDDLE OF MARKET PLANE BUT STILL AT EARLY STAGE; 23/04/2018 – SF Airlines Global Competition for livery Design Schemes for its Boeing 747 Freighter Officially Started; 26/03/2018 – QANTAS MAY CONVERT MORE BOEING 787 ORDERS THIS YEAR: JOYCE; 12/04/2018 – Boeing-Embraer proposal brings tie-up closer, not imminent; 05/03/2018 – BOEING EXEC SAYS COMPANY HAS SIGNIFICANT SCOPE TO GROW IN COMMERCIAL SERVICES

Advisors Asset Management Inc increased its stake in United Rentals Inc (URI) by 12.72% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Advisors Asset Management Inc bought 6,031 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.72% . The institutional investor held 53,428 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.09 million, up from 47,397 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc who had been investing in United Rentals Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.86B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.00% or $4.78 during the last trading session, reaching $114.79. About 831,887 shares traded. United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) has declined 12.99% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.99% the S&P500.

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.33 earnings per share, down 34.92% or $1.25 from last year’s $3.58 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.31 billion for 39.27 P/E if the $2.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.92 actual earnings per share reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.21% negative EPS growth.

Advisors Asset Management Inc, which manages about $16.50 billion and $5.54 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Eaton Vance Enh Eqty Inc Fd (EOS) by 60,492 shares to 169,780 shares, valued at $2.89 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Abiomed Inc (NASDAQ:ABMD) by 3,966 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 14,851 shares, and cut its stake in Alphabet Inc.

