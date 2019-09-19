Ohio Valley Financial Group Holding in Boeing Co (BA) Has Trimmed as Valuation Declined; Ligand Pharmaceuticals (LGND) Valuation Declined While Zazove Associates Lifted by $671,794 Its Position

Zazove Associates Llc increased its stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals (LGND) by 3813.54% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zazove Associates Llc bought 335,897 shares as the company’s stock declined 27.22% . The institutional investor held 344,705 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.01 million, up from 8,808 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zazove Associates Llc who had been investing in Ligand Pharmaceuticals for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.00 billion market cap company. The stock increased 6.16% or $6.11 during the last trading session, reaching $105.38. About 562,377 shares traded or 32.38% up from the average. Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND) has declined 57.51% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 57.51% the S&P500. Some Historical LGND News: 08/05/2018 – Ligand Pharmaceuticals Backs FY18 Rev $184M; 23/05/2018 – BMS-986231 (Bristol-Myers Squibb/Ligand) Drug Overview 2018: A Second-Generation Prodrug That Chemically Breaks Down to Produce Nitroxyl (HNO) and an lnactive Byproduct – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 06/03/2018 – LIGAND LICENSES GLUCAGON RECEPTOR ANTAGONIST PROGRAM TO ROIVANT; 11/04/2018 – ARBUTUS – GENEVANT AIMS FOR 5-10 PRODUCT CANDIDATES INTO CLINIC BY 2020 ACROSS RNAI, MRNA, GENE EDITING MODALITIES USING CO’S LNP, LIGAND CONJUGATE PLATFORMS; 08/05/2018 – LIGAND PHARMACEUTICALS INC LGND.O FY2018 REV VIEW $186.5 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 06/03/2018 – LIGAND PHARMACEUTICALS SAYS NOW ANTICIPATES 2018 TOTAL REVENUE TO BE APPROXIMATELY $184 MLN – SEC FILING; 08/05/2018 – LIGAND PHARMA SEES FY ADJ EPS ABOUT $4.85, EST. $4.79; 23/05/2018 – Ligand Pharma at American Diabetes Association Meeting Jun 22; 11/05/2018 – Ligand to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences; 10/05/2018 – Ligand Pharmaceuticals: KSQ Will Be Responsible for All Costs Related to Antibody Development Program

Ohio Valley Financial Group decreased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 20.29% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ohio Valley Financial Group sold 1,075 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 4,222 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.54M, down from 5,297 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ohio Valley Financial Group who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $216.19B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.57% or $2.21 during the last trading session, reaching $384.2. About 1.78 million shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 05/03/2018 – BOEING: EXPORT FINANCING PAID FOR; 28/03/2018 – Boeing said detected limited intrusion of malware; 21/05/2018 – Boeing Faces Fresh Union Vote; 09/05/2018 – BOEING CEO DENNIS MUILENBURG SPEAKS AT EVENT IN WASHINGTON; 10/04/2018 – Boeing, Qatar Airways Sign Letter of Intent for Five 777 Freighters; 11/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Europe pushes back against U.S. withdrawal from Iran nuclear deal; 08/03/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE-Boeing has ‘cash horsepower’ for targeted acquisitions-CEO; 04/04/2018 – China Tariffs Would Affect Few Boeing Jets; 30/04/2018 – BOEING IS SUPPORTING NTSB PROBE INTO SOUTHWEST FLIGHT 1380; 28/03/2018 – BOEING COMMENTS ON REPORTS OF RANSOMWARE ATTACK

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.33 EPS, down 34.92% or $1.25 from last year’s $3.58 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.31 billion for 41.22 P/E if the $2.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.92 actual EPS reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.21% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.05, from 0.92 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 77 investors sold BA shares while 562 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 487 raised stakes. 335.44 million shares or 1.17% less from 339.40 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Signaturefd Ltd Liability Com invested in 5,563 shares. Diligent Limited Company invested in 0.62% or 3,454 shares. Hyman Charles D stated it has 101,145 shares. Korea Invest Corporation holds 0.69% or 443,391 shares. Crawford Investment Counsel owns 19,107 shares for 0.2% of their portfolio. Parsec Fincl Mgmt owns 2,809 shares. Golub Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 619 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Farmers stated it has 810 shares. L And S Advsrs Incorporated reported 0.04% stake. Budros Ruhlin And Roe reported 1,675 shares. Pekin Hardy Strauss accumulated 1,667 shares or 0.13% of the stock. Monetary Management Group holds 1.34% or 9,593 shares in its portfolio. Orleans Management Corporation La owns 1.86% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 6,805 shares. Zweig owns 38,988 shares. National Asset Mgmt invested in 0.7% or 17,523 shares.

Since May 14, 2019, it had 12 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $1.50 million activity. $93,594 worth of Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND) shares were bought by Davis Todd C. 500 shares were bought by Korenberg Matthew E, worth $43,091. Shares for $109,510 were bought by Aryeh Jason on Wednesday, May 29. Shares for $95,980 were bought by Patel Sunil.

Zazove Associates Llc, which manages about $5.11 billion and $1.13 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Liberty Media (Prn) by 4.02M shares to 64.30M shares, valued at $72.33 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Rh (Prn) by 800,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5.39 million shares, and cut its stake in Blueknight Energy Partners (NASDAQ:BKEP).

