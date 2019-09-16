Ohio Valley Financial Group Has Lowered Boeing Co (BA) Holding as Stock Price Declined; Fedex (FDX) Position Increased by Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc

Ohio Valley Financial Group decreased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 20.29% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ohio Valley Financial Group sold 1,075 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 4,222 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.54M, down from 5,297 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ohio Valley Financial Group who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $211.35 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.10% or $4.17 during the last trading session, reaching $375.59. About 857,773 shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 25/04/2018 – BOEING SAYS MAKING STEADY PROGRESS CLOSING OUT TECHNICAL RISKS ON THE PATH TO FINAL CERTIFICATION AND TO DELIVERING THE FIRST 18 TANKERS THIS YEAR – CONF CALL; 05/03/2018 – BOEING BA.N EXEC SAYS AIRCRAFT MARKET IS “VERY STRONG” RIGHT NOW; 13/04/2018 – IF RUSSIAN LEGISLATION ADOPTED RUSSIA WILL STOP EXPORTING TITANIUM TO BOEING – RIA CITES RUSSIAN SENATOR; 08/05/2018 – Brazil defense minister ‘certain’ of Boeing-Embraer tie-up; 25/04/2018 – Boeing Raises 2018 View To Adj EPS $14.30-Adj EPS $14.50; 15/05/2018 – Boeing Calls WTO Decision ‘Landmark Ruling’; 14/03/2018 – BOEING – WORK WILL BE PERFORMED UNDER A FIVE-YEAR CONTRACT, WHICH INCLUDES ONGOING MAINTENANCE SUPPORT; 25/04/2018 – BOEING CO BA.N FY2018 REV VIEW $97.36 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 01/05/2018 – Boeing: No Change to 2018 Guidance or Capital Deployment Strategy; 08/03/2018 – BOEING BA.N CEO DENNIS MUILENBURG SAYS MAKING PROGRESS IN EMBRAER EMBR3.SA NEGOTIATIONS, STILL WORK TO DO

Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc increased its stake in Fedex Corp (FDX) by 18.8% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc bought 2,737 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.13% . The institutional investor held 17,294 shares of the air freight and delivery services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.84M, up from 14,557 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc who had been investing in Fedex Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $45.41 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.01% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $174.09. About 384,977 shares traded. FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) has declined 29.08% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.08% the S&P500. Some Historical FDX News: 20/03/2018 – FedEx Sales Rise on Higher Rates and Volume — Earnings Review; 20/03/2018 – FBI: NO REPORTED INJURIES AT FEDEX FACILITY IN SHERTZ, TEXAS; 16/04/2018 – FedEx to Name Successor to Ducker Later; 08/05/2018 – FEDEX TO BUY $6B GROUP ANNUITY CONTRACT FROM METROPOLITAN LIFE; 09/05/2018 – FedEx, Alphabet and Uber Win Drone Sweepstakes Lost by Amazon; 26/04/2018 – The Palm Beach Post: BREAKING: Jeep crashes into Delray FedEx; 2 people, 1 dog injured; 20/03/2018 – Fifth device explodes in Texas, seen linked to others; 27/03/2018 – FEDEX CORP – P2P WILL OPERATE AS A SUBSIDIARY OF FEDEX CROSS BORDER WITHIN FEDEX TRADE NETWORKS OPERATING COMPANY; 20/03/2018 – NBC Montana: BREAKING OVERNIGHT: A package destined for an address in Austin exploded inside a FedEx distribution facility; 09/04/2018 – FEDEX OFFICE SAYS EXTENDED LOCAL COURIER DELIVERY SERVICE, FEDEX SAMEDAY CITY, TO PORTLAND, FIRST MARKET COVERAGE IN OREGON

Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc, which manages about $395.97M and $569.38 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ventas Inc Com (NYSE:VTR) by 5,132 shares to 93,971 shares, valued at $6.42 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cisco Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 89,389 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 235,332 shares, and cut its stake in Eaton Corp Plc Shs (NYSE:ETN).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.20, from 1.15 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 74 investors sold FDX shares while 372 reduced holdings. 98 funds opened positions while 325 raised stakes. 179.71 million shares or 2.65% more from 175.06 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Violich Cap Mngmt holds 0.47% of its portfolio in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) for 11,528 shares. Moreover, Osterweis Cap has 0.77% invested in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). Clear Harbor Asset Mngmt Ltd reported 0.12% stake. Globeflex Ltd Partnership reported 0% in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). Douglass Winthrop Advsr Limited Liability Corporation holds 8,100 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 60,934 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Profit Investment Ltd Company accumulated 6,616 shares or 0.8% of the stock. Norinchukin Savings Bank The holds 0.1% or 40,789 shares in its portfolio. Viking Fund Mgmt Lc invested in 3,500 shares. Suntrust Banks accumulated 41,061 shares. Bristol John W & New York reported 358,607 shares. 24,581 were reported by Palouse Mgmt. 188,642 are owned by Williams Jones And Assoc Ltd Liability. Brinker Capital reported 10,746 shares. Park Avenue Limited Company holds 0.03% in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) or 1,871 shares.

Since July 12, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $100,614 activity.

More notable recent FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Federal Express: Bottom-Fishing A Fallen Angel – Seeking Alpha” on September 16, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “UPS Is Waiving Delivery Surcharges for the Holidays – Yahoo Finance” published on August 26, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “FedEx, Direct Relief, International Medical Corps, Team Rubicon & Water Mission Team Up to Deliver Supplies and Aid to the Bahamas – Yahoo Finance” on September 09, 2019. More interesting news about FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) were released by: 247Wallst.com and their article: “Adobe, FedEx and More Earnings to Watch For This Week – 24/7 Wall St.” published on September 15, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “FedEx to Report Q1 Earnings: Whatâ€™s the Outlook for FDX Stock? – Investorplace.com” with publication date: September 11, 2019.

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.33 earnings per share, down 34.92% or $1.25 from last year’s $3.58 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.31B for 40.30 P/E if the $2.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.92 actual earnings per share reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.21% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Stock Market Today: Boeing Takes Flight, Manufacturing Slumps – Yahoo Finance” on August 22, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “China Starts Attack On Boeing And Airbus – Seeking Alpha” published on September 14, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Can We See Significant Institutional Ownership On The The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Share Register? – Yahoo Finance” on June 05, 2019. More interesting news about The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “The Price Boeing Is Paying – Seeking Alpha” published on August 28, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “737 Buzz Draws Options Bulls to Booming Boeing – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 22, 2019.