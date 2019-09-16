Ohio Valley Financial Group Has Cut Boeing Co (BA) Holding By $391,300; Regents Of The University Of California Has Decreased Texas Instruments (TXN) Stake By $741,000

Ohio Valley Financial Group decreased Boeing Co (BA) stake by 20.29% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Ohio Valley Financial Group sold 1,075 shares as Boeing Co (BA)’s stock declined 9.45%. The Ohio Valley Financial Group holds 4,222 shares with $1.54 million value, down from 5,297 last quarter. Boeing Co now has $213.70 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.10% or $4.13 during the last trading session, reaching $379.76. About 3.37M shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 09/05/2018 – NO SAFER WAY TO MOVE THAN TO FLY: BOEING CEO MUILENBURG; 23/03/2018 – CANADA FOREIGN MINISTER FREELAND COMMENTS ON U.S. BOEING RULING; 28/05/2018 – The U.S. is the target of a similar WTO complaint brought by the EU over support for Airbus’s rival, Boeing, and the EU has said it expects to land a similar legal blow later this year; 04/04/2018 – China’s Tariffs Target Old Boeing 737s, Luxury Gulfstream Jets; 26/03/2018 – AWS and Boeing Executives to Keynote Alfresco Day New York 2018; 25/04/2018 – BOEING SAYS STRONG GROWTH ACROSS BUSINESSES OFFSET THE ADDITIONAL TANKER COST GROWTH IN THE QUARTER OF $81 MILLION; 08/05/2018 – BOEING – CO, LUFTHANSA COMPLETED ORDER FOR 4 MORE 777 AIRPLANES, VALUED AT $1.4 BLN AT LIST PRICES; 09/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Oil prices return to 3.5 year high over Iran; 05/03/2018 – Boeing ruled out reviving its dormant 767 passenger plane; 25/04/2018 – Boeing Raises 2018 Cash Flow Guidance to Range of $15 Billion-$15.5 Billion

Regents Of The University Of California decreased Texas Instruments Inc (TXN) stake by 50% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Regents Of The University Of California sold 6,500 shares as Texas Instruments Inc (TXN)’s stock rose 7.50%. The Regents Of The University Of California holds 6,500 shares with $746,000 value, down from 13,000 last quarter. Texas Instruments Inc now has $121.01 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.47% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $129.61. About 3.11 million shares traded. Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) has risen 12.71% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.71% the S&P500. Some Historical TXN News: 10/05/2018 – New Accessory Converts the Amazon Echo into an Enhanced Version of the Echo Tap; 24/04/2018 – TEXAS INSTRUMENTS SEES 2Q REV. $3.78B TO $4.10B, EST. $3.90B; 18/04/2018 – Nuveen Santa Barbara Adds Texas Instruments; 23/04/2018 – Texas Instruments Recognises Camtek for Its 2017 Supplier Excellence Award; 21/05/2018 – Tl Chief Financial Officer Rafael Lizardi to speak at Bank of America Merrill Lynch investor conference; 24/04/2018 – Texas Instruments 1Q Rev $3.79B; 19/04/2018 – Kulicke & Soffa Receives the 2017 Texas Instruments Supplier Excellence Award; 20/03/2018 – Texas Instruments challenges students to design solutions that improve everyday life; 17/05/2018 – Industrial Wireless Sensors: 2018 Global Procurement Market Report – Top Five Suppliers are ABB, Honeywell, Emerson, Siemens, and Texas Instruments – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 24/04/2018 – TEXAS INSTRUMENTS 1Q EPS INCL 14C/SHR TAX-RELATED BENEFITS

Among 11 analysts covering Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN), 3 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 7 Hold. Therefore 27% are positive. Texas Instruments has $15000 highest and $5800 lowest target. $113.55’s average target is -12.39% below currents $129.61 stock price. Texas Instruments had 19 analyst reports since March 18, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. BMO Capital Markets maintained Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) rating on Wednesday, July 24. BMO Capital Markets has “Outperform” rating and $15000 target. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Wednesday, July 24 by Morgan Stanley. The firm has “Market Perform” rating given on Tuesday, April 30 by Wells Fargo. The company was maintained on Wednesday, July 24 by Credit Suisse. On Wednesday, April 24 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Equal-Weight”. The firm earned “Equal-Weight” rating on Wednesday, July 24 by Barclays Capital. The stock has “Overweight” rating by JP Morgan on Wednesday, July 24. The rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus with “Hold” on Thursday, August 29. Deutsche Bank maintained Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) rating on Wednesday, April 24. Deutsche Bank has “Hold” rating and $11000 target. The rating was maintained by UBS on Thursday, August 22 with “Sell”.

Analysts await Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $1.41 earnings per share, down 10.76% or $0.17 from last year’s $1.58 per share. TXN’s profit will be $1.32B for 22.98 P/E if the $1.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.29 actual earnings per share reported by Texas Instruments Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.30% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.12 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.09, from 1.21 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 52 investors sold TXN shares while 378 reduced holdings. 121 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 739.35 million shares or 4.82% less from 776.81 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Fisher Asset Management Limited Com invested in 460,900 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Somerset Group Ltd Liability Corp holds 9,986 shares or 0.97% of its portfolio. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mngmt has invested 0.34% in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). Fdx Advisors reported 34,585 shares. Valley Advisers Inc accumulated 570 shares. 16,711 were accumulated by Archford Cap Strategies Lc. Bnp Paribas Asset owns 219,197 shares. First Long Island Invsts Ltd Liability stated it has 1.07% of its portfolio in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). Park National Oh has invested 0.3% in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance accumulated 4.97 million shares. Gamble Jones Inv Counsel invested 2.23% in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). Nordea Investment Mngmt Ab accumulated 0.51% or 2.01M shares. Ardevora Asset Management Llp owns 0.83% invested in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) for 297,488 shares. Trust Of Toledo Na Oh has invested 0.12% of its portfolio in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). First In reported 0.05% stake.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.05, from 0.92 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 77 investors sold BA shares while 562 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 487 raised stakes. 335.44 million shares or 1.17% less from 339.40 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Silvercrest Asset Management Group Incorporated Ltd Liability Corporation owns 0.29% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 85,496 shares. South State Corp holds 34,534 shares. Moreover, Howe Rusling has 0.16% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 2,592 shares. Family Mgmt holds 664 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. Moreover, Pure Financial Advsrs Inc has 0.28% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 4,340 shares. Mechanics National Bank Tru Department, California-based fund reported 3,870 shares. Bbr Prns Ltd has 0.31% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 5,309 shares. Amer (D B A Uas Asset Management) has 7,735 shares for 1.25% of their portfolio. Victory Cap Incorporated holds 0.01% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 15,152 shares. Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas invested in 1.68M shares or 0% of the stock. Overbrook holds 1.52% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 20,176 shares. 712,404 are held by State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement. Assetmark Inc invested 0.02% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Moreover, Meristem Family Wealth Ltd Liability Com has 0.38% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 3,420 shares. Beese Fulmer Investment Management, a Ohio-based fund reported 36,252 shares.

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.33 EPS, down 34.92% or $1.25 from last year’s $3.58 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.31B for 40.75 P/E if the $2.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.92 actual EPS reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.21% negative EPS growth.

Among 4 analysts covering Boeing (NYSE:BA), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Boeing has $48000 highest and $37000 lowest target. $434.50’s average target is 14.41% above currents $379.76 stock price. Boeing had 12 analyst reports since March 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Buckingham Research maintained the shares of BA in report on Thursday, July 11 with “Neutral” rating. Wolfe Research downgraded the stock to “Peer Perform” rating in Thursday, July 25 report. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Monday, May 13 by Buckingham Research. The stock has “Buy” rating by UBS on Wednesday, July 10. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, March 26 by Robert W. Baird.