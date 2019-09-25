Ohio Valley Financial Group Cut Its Boeing Co (BA) Position by $391,300 as Market Valuation Declined; As Cvs Health (CVS) Valuation Declined, Edmp Has Boosted by $2.59 Million Its Position

Edmp Inc increased its stake in Cvs Health Corp (CVS) by 318.3% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Edmp Inc bought 47,904 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.55% . The institutional investor held 62,954 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.43M, up from 15,050 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Edmp Inc who had been investing in Cvs Health Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $81.84B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.66% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $62.93. About 6.30 million shares traded. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 17.14% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.14% the S&P500.

Ohio Valley Financial Group decreased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 20.29% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ohio Valley Financial Group sold 1,075 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 4,222 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.54M, down from 5,297 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ohio Valley Financial Group who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $214.76B market cap company. The stock increased 1.23% or $4.62 during the last trading session, reaching $381.65. About 3.39M shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 13/03/2018 – BOEING NET ORDERS FOR 2018 AT 34 AS OF FEB. 28; 13/03/2018 – EMBRAER DROPS AS BRAZIL SEES TARIFFS HURTING BOEING DEAL; 23/05/2018 – Boeing To Provide Etihad Airways With Multiple Crew Management Solutions; 23/03/2018 – CANADA FOREIGN MINISTER FREELAND COMMENTS ON U.S. BOEING RULING; 09/05/2018 – BOEING ON CUSP OF FIRST KC-46 TANKER DELIVERY TO USAF: CEO; 13/03/2018 – DELTA SAYS IN DISCUSSION WITH BOEING ON 757/767 REPLACEMENT; 25/04/2018 – BOEING SEEING GROWING MILITARY, FREIGHT DEMAND FOR 767; 25/04/2018 – Boeing’s China Facility Will Complete Some 737 Jets; 06/03/2018 – Boeing Bolsters Airline Financing as Ex-Im Bank Dispute Drags On; 01/05/2018 – Boeing Agrees to Acquire Parts Supplier KLX for $3.25 Billion

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.14, from 1.25 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 90 investors sold CVS shares while 441 reduced holdings. 110 funds opened positions while 481 raised stakes. 948.80 million shares or 2.10% less from 969.19 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Addenda Incorporated accumulated 0.22% or 54,803 shares. Charter Tru Company invested in 0.11% or 17,288 shares. Auxier Asset has 0.95% invested in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). The California-based Capital Financial Advisers Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.22% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Rosenbaum Jay D owns 13,760 shares or 1.42% of their US portfolio. Ftb Advsrs Inc, Tennessee-based fund reported 12,045 shares. Hanson & Doremus Management, Vermont-based fund reported 9,114 shares. Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management has invested 1.49% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Penobscot Invest Mngmt holds 0.48% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) for 43,015 shares. Camelot Portfolios Limited Liability Com owns 25,448 shares. Norinchukin Commercial Bank The, Japan-based fund reported 222,188 shares. Renaissance Technologies Ltd has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Aspiriant Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 4,979 shares. Financial Svcs Corporation has 0.06% invested in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) for 4,971 shares. M&R Cap Management stated it has 1.59% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS).

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.33 earnings per share, down 34.92% or $1.25 from last year’s $3.58 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.31 billion for 40.95 P/E if the $2.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.92 actual earnings per share reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.21% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.05, from 0.92 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 77 investors sold BA shares while 562 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 487 raised stakes. 335.44 million shares or 1.17% less from 339.40 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Ipswich Mgmt Company Inc holds 0.07% or 635 shares in its portfolio. First Natl Bank Of Omaha has 3,077 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Axa accumulated 275,074 shares or 0.39% of the stock. Canyon Cap Ltd has 302,572 shares for 2.24% of their portfolio. Moreover, Griffin Asset has 1.49% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Whalerock Point Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 1.52% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Asset Mgmt One Ltd has invested 0.52% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Scott And Selber reported 1.3% stake. Moreover, Mitsubishi Ufj And Banking Corporation has 0.53% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 427,546 shares. Employees Retirement Of Texas invested in 74,800 shares. Putnam Fl Mgmt has invested 0.08% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Pentwater Management Lp invested in 1.01% or 258,400 shares. Madison Invest Hldgs invested in 3,395 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Co, Wisconsin-based fund reported 109,503 shares. Clean Yield Gp invested 0.18% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA).