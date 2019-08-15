Ohio Valley Banc Corp. (OVBC)’s Financial Results Comparing With First Savings Financial Group Inc. (NASDAQ:FSFG)

As Regional – Midwest Banks businesses, Ohio Valley Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:OVBC) and First Savings Financial Group Inc. (NASDAQ:FSFG), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ohio Valley Banc Corp. 37 3.34 N/A 2.08 17.33 First Savings Financial Group Inc. 56 2.10 N/A 5.18 11.69

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Ohio Valley Banc Corp. and First Savings Financial Group Inc. First Savings Financial Group Inc. seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to Ohio Valley Banc Corp. The company that is more expensive between the two has a higher price-to-earnings ratio. Ohio Valley Banc Corp.’s current price-to-earnings ratio is higher than that of First Savings Financial Group Inc., which means that it is the expensive of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Ohio Valley Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:OVBC) and First Savings Financial Group Inc. (NASDAQ:FSFG)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ohio Valley Banc Corp. 0.00% 10.3% 1.2% First Savings Financial Group Inc. 0.00% 12.1% 1.2%

Risk and Volatility

Ohio Valley Banc Corp. has a beta of 0.27 and its 73.00% less volatile than S&P 500. First Savings Financial Group Inc.’s 65.00% less volatile than S&P 500 volatility due to the company’s 0.35 beta.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Ohio Valley Banc Corp. and First Savings Financial Group Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 19.3% and 33.5% respectively. Ohio Valley Banc Corp.’s share owned by insiders are 3.9%. Comparatively, First Savings Financial Group Inc. has 7% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ohio Valley Banc Corp. -2.22% -6.04% -2.75% 0.59% -26.63% 1.89% First Savings Financial Group Inc. 1.51% 1.59% 7.64% 18.45% -17.25% 16.58%

For the past year Ohio Valley Banc Corp.’s stock price has smaller growth than First Savings Financial Group Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors First Savings Financial Group Inc. beats Ohio Valley Banc Corp.

Ohio Valley Banc Corp. operates as the bank holding company for The Ohio Valley Bank Company that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services. The company operates through two segments, Banking and Consumer Finance. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, time, and money market accounts, as well as individual retirement accounts, demand deposits, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit. The company also provides various residential real estate loans, including one-to four-family residential mortgages; commercial loans for securing equipment, inventory, stock, commercial real estate, and rental property; and consumer loans secured by automobiles, mobile homes, recreational vehicles, and other personal property, as well as personal loans, unsecured credit card receivables, floor plan and student loans, and construction loans. In addition, it offers safe deposit boxes, wire transfers, credit card services, and Internet banking services; and financial management online services, such as cash management and news updates related to repossession auctions, current rates, and general bank news. Further, the company provides automatic teller machine (ATM) services, consumer finance, seasonal tax refund loan services, and commercial property and various liability insurance services, as well as trust services. As of February 8, 2017, it operated a network of 19 offices in Ohio and West Virginia; and Loan Central with 6 consumer finance offices in Ohio. The company owns and operates 36 ATMs, including 19 off-site ATMs. Ohio Valley Banc Corp. was founded in 1872 and is based in Gallipolis, Ohio.