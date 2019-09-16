OHA Investment (OHAI) to pay $0.02 on Oct 9, 2019; Smith Moore & Company Has Boosted Comcast New (CMCSA) Stake By $331,380

OHA Investment Corp (NASDAQ:OHAI) is expected to pay $0.02 on Oct 9, 2019. (NASDAQ:OHAI) shareholders before Sep 27, 2019 will receive the $0.02 dividend. OHA Investment Corp’s current price of $1.34 translates into 1.49% yield. OHA Investment Corp’s dividend has Sep 30, 2019 as record date. Sep 11, 2019 is the announcement. The stock increased 0.37% or $0.005 during the last trading session, reaching $1.34. About 11,291 shares traded. OHA Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:OHAI) has 0.00% since September 16, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical OHAI News: 26/03/2018 – OHA INVESTMENT CORP – QTRLY NET ASSET VALUE $2.37 PER SHARE; 14/05/2018 – OHA INVESTMENT CORP QTRLY TOTAL INVESTMENT INCOME OF $0.11 PER SHARE; 11/04/2018 – OHA Investment Corporation Announces Board Approval to Reduce Required Asset Coverage as Provided for in the Small Business Credit Availability Act; 05/03/2018 OHA Investment Corporation Schedules its Earnings Release and Conference Call for Fourth Quarter and Year Ended December 31, 2017; 14/05/2018 – OHA INVESTMENT CORP QTRLY NET INVESTMENT LOSS $0.01 PER SHARE; 27/04/2018 – OHA Investment Corporation Schedules its Earnings Release and Conference Call for Quarter Ended March 31, 2018; 11/04/2018 – OHA INVESTMENT – ASSET COVERAGE REQUIREMENTS FOR SENIOR SECURITIES WILL BE CHANGED FROM 200% TO 150%; 13/04/2018 – ETUDE CAPITAL LLC SAYS ENTERED INTO A LETTER AGREEMENT DATED APRIL 11 WITH OHA INVESTMENT CORP – SEC FILING; 14/03/2018 – OHA Investment Corporation Announces Quarterly Distribution of $0.02 per Share; 11/04/2018 – OHA Investment Corporation Announces Board Approval to Reduce Required Asset Coverage as Provided for in the Small Business Cre

Smith Moore & Company increased Comcast Corp New (CMCSA) stake by 140.24% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Smith Moore & Company acquired 7,890 shares as Comcast Corp New (CMCSA)’s stock declined 0.58%. The Smith Moore & Company holds 13,516 shares with $571,000 value, up from 5,626 last quarter. Comcast Corp New now has $213.07 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.19% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $46.88. About 11.73 million shares traded. Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) has risen 21.74% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.74% the S&P500. Some Historical CMCSA News: 25/04/2018 – COMCAST QTRLY COMCAST CABLE COMMUNICATIONS REV $13.52 BLN, UP 3.6 PCT; 11/03/2018 – Comcast disrupts Murdoch’s entertainment deal with Disney; 25/04/2018 – COMCAST CORP – CONTINUES TO ENGAGE WITH THE SKY INDEPENDENT COMMITTEE WITH A VIEW TO OBTAINING A FUTURE RECOMMENDATION OF THE ACQUISITION; 25/04/2018 – COMCAST CORP CMCSA.O – COMCAST CURRENTLY ANTICIPATES THAT ACQUISITION WILL COMPLETE BEFORE END OF 2018; 09/05/2018 – NBC NEWS – INVESTIGATION TEAM DOES NOT BELIEVE THERE IS WIDESPREAD OR SYSTEMIC BEHAVIOUR PATTERN VIOLATING CO’S POLICY OR CULTURE OF HARASSMENT IN NEWS DIVISION; 25/04/2018 – Comcast makes £22bn cash bid for Sky; 20/04/2018 – COMCAST-CHARTER REPORT MOBILE OPERATING PLATFORM PARTNERSHIP; 25/04/2018 – Comcast backs Sky bid with £23bn of loans; 15/05/2018 – JANA PARTNERS LLC DISSOLVES SOLE SHARE STAKE IN COMCAST – SEC FILING; 25/04/2018 – Comcast 1Q EPS 66c

OHA Investment Corporation is a business development firm specializing in investments in small and mid size and middle market private companies. The company has market cap of $27.03 million. The fund typically invests in acquisitions, buyouts, growth, development, expansion, monetizations, revitalization, restructuring, recapitalizations, and special situations. It currently has negative earnings. It seeks to invest in energy, natural resources, niche manufacturing, value added distribution, business services, healthcare services and products, consumer services, etc.

More notable recent OHA Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:OHAI) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “OHA Investment Corporation Announces Quarterly Distribution of $0.02 per Share – Yahoo Finance” on September 11, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “OHA Investment Corporation to Merge with Portman Ridge Finance Corporation – Nasdaq” published on August 01, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “OHA Investment Corporation (OHAI) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for March 27, 2019 – Nasdaq” on March 26, 2019. More interesting news about OHA Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:OHAI) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “OHA Investment Corporation Announces Second Quarter 2019 Results – Nasdaq” published on August 12, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “OHA Investment Corporation Announces First Quarter 2019 Results – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: May 14, 2019.

Among 9 analysts covering Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA), 8 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 89% are positive. Comcast has $52 highest and $44 lowest target. $48.89’s average target is 4.29% above currents $46.88 stock price. Comcast had 18 analyst reports since March 29, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Friday, July 26 report. Raymond James maintained Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) on Monday, April 29 with “Outperform” rating. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Friday, April 26 by Morgan Stanley. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained the shares of CMCSA in report on Friday, April 26 with “Overweight” rating. The stock of Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) earned “Neutral” rating by Nomura on Friday, April 12. The company was upgraded on Tuesday, April 9 by Macquarie Research. Credit Suisse maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Tuesday, June 25 report. The stock has “Overweight” rating by Barclays Capital on Friday, April 26. Macquarie Research initiated Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) rating on Wednesday, June 19. Macquarie Research has “Buy” rating and $50 target. The rating was maintained by Wells Fargo on Tuesday, August 27 with “Outperform”.