OGE Energy (OGE) to pay $0.37 on Jul 30, 2019; J-P Marvel Investment Advisors Has Increased Charles River Laboratories (CRL) Holding By $1.09 Million

OGE Energy Corp (NYSE:OGE) is expected to pay $0.37 on Jul 30, 2019. (NYSE:OGE) shareholders before Jul 9, 2019 will receive the $0.37 dividend. OGE Energy Corp’s current price of $42.66 translates into 0.86% yield. OGE Energy Corp’s dividend has Jul 10, 2019 as record date. May 16, 2019 is the announcement. The stock increased 0.23% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $42.66. About 945,109 shares traded. OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) has risen 22.45% since July 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.02% the S&P500. Some Historical OGE News: 17/05/2018 – OGE CEO tells shareholders company’s core is “rock solid”; 04/04/2018 – OG&E completes Mustang Energy Center; 03/05/2018 – OGE Energy Corp. 1Q Net $55M; 27/04/2018 – OGE: OGE Launches Institute for Ethics in Government Learning Portal; 03/05/2018 – OGE Energy 1Q Net $55M; 13/03/2018 – OGE Energy Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – OGE Energy Corp. Backs 2018 EPS $1.90-EPS $2.05; 12/04/2018 – OGE Energy Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 11/04/2018 – OGE recognized as a 2020 Women on Boards Winning Company; 03/05/2018 – OGE Energy Backs FY EPS $1.90-EPS $2.05

J-P Marvel Investment Advisors Llc increased Charles River Laboratories (CRL) stake by 34.79% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. J-P Marvel Investment Advisors Llc acquired 7,500 shares as Charles River Laboratories (CRL)’s stock declined 5.38%. The J-P Marvel Investment Advisors Llc holds 29,060 shares with $4.22M value, up from 21,560 last quarter. Charles River Laboratories now has $7.01B valuation. The stock increased 1.25% or $1.77 during the last trading session, reaching $143.67. About 407,008 shares traded or 1.63% up from the average. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) has risen 22.66% since July 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.23% the S&P500. Some Historical CRL News: 10/05/2018 – Charles River Labs Sees FY EPS $4.22-EPS $4.37; 21/04/2018 – DJ Charles River Laboratories Internat, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CRL); 14/05/2018 – Charles River Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/05/2018 – RECRO PHARMA INC – RECEIVED CRL FROM FDA REGARDING NEW DRUG APPLICATION FOR IV MELOXICAM; 24/04/2018 – Charles River Short-Interest Ratio Rises 48% to 8 Days; 16/05/2018 – EVOLUS INC – IN CRL, DEFICIENCIES CITED BY FDA WERE ISOLATED TO ITEMS RELATED TO CHEMISTRY, MANUFACTURING, AND CONTROLS PROCESSES; 18/05/2018 – AGILE SAYS FDA COULD NOT APPROVE TWIRLA IN CRL; 24/05/2018 – RECRO: CRL RAISED CMC RELATED QUESTIONS ON EXTRACTABLE; 26/03/2018 – CHARLES RIVER LABORATORIES – REFINANCED EXISTING $1 BLN OF REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY DUE 2021 WITH NEW $1.55 BLN REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY DUE 2023; 01/04/2018 – Tigermed-backed Frontage Laboratories hires Goldman Sachs, BoAML for 3Q Hong Kong IPO

Since January 8, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $2.88 million activity. Another trade for 25,000 shares valued at $2.88M was sold by FOSTER JAMES C.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.87 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.16, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 30 investors sold CRL shares while 137 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 98 raised stakes. 45.11 million shares or 3.38% less from 46.68 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ranger Investment Management LP accumulated 19 shares or 0% of the stock. Van Eck Corp stated it has 0.06% of its portfolio in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL). Advisor Prns Ltd Liability Corp owns 1,957 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. First Quadrant LP Ca holds 0.07% or 5,927 shares. 5,561 were reported by 1492 Management Ltd. Voya Mngmt Ltd Liability Co reported 412,465 shares. Friess Associates Ltd owns 132,911 shares. Moreover, Lord Abbett & Ltd Liability Company has 0.33% invested in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL). Captrust Fincl has 0% invested in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL). 23,815 are held by Ameritas Inc. Moreover, Pembroke Mngmt has 1.64% invested in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL). Capital Fund Sa reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL). The Ontario – Canada-based Manufacturers Life Ins The has invested 0.01% in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL). Cwm Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 429 shares. Ameriprise Fincl owns 425,339 shares.

Among 4 analysts covering Charles River Labs (NYSE:CRL), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Charles River Labs had 8 analyst reports since February 13, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Jefferies with “Buy” on Wednesday, February 13. Jefferies maintained Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) rating on Tuesday, March 12. Jefferies has “Buy” rating and $162 target. The rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Monday, March 11 with “Overweight”. Argus Research maintained Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) rating on Thursday, March 14. Argus Research has “Buy” rating and $170 target. The stock has “Hold” rating by Barclays Capital on Monday, March 18.

More notable recent Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Charles River Laboratories International Inc. (CRL) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 20, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Stocks To Watch: Chewy IPO, Lululemon And Tesla On Tap – Seeking Alpha” published on June 08, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Wall Street Brunch – Seeking Alpha” on June 09, 2019. More interesting news about Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “How Do Analysts See Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) Performing Over The Next Year? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 13, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Charles River Laboratories to Present at Jefferies and Goldman Sachs Investor Conferences – Business Wire” with publication date: June 03, 2019.

Among 3 analysts covering OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE), 0 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. OGE Energy had 6 analyst reports since February 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Goldman Sachs downgraded it to “Sell” rating and $37 target in Monday, April 8 report. The stock has “Sell” rating by Barclays Capital on Wednesday, March 20.

More notable recent OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Did You Miss OGE Energy’s (NYSE:OGE) 40% Share Price Gain? – Yahoo Finance” on June 17, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is bluebird bio Inc (BLUE) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 17, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For June 17, 2019 – Benzinga” on June 17, 2019. More interesting news about OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) Excessively Paying Its CEO? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 10, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Coty Inc (COTY) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 20, 2019.