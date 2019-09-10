Oge Energy (OGE) Stock Rose While Dnb Asset Management As Cut Holding by $118.88 Million; Cortland Associates Decreased Its Holding in Cognizant Tech Sol Cl A (CTSH) by $848,808 as Valuation Declined

Dnb Asset Management As decreased its stake in Oge Energy Corp (OGE) by 8.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dnb Asset Management As sold 2,757 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.05% . The institutional investor held 29,425 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.27 billion, down from 32,182 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dnb Asset Management As who had been investing in Oge Energy Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.48 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.93% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $42.6. About 498,393 shares traded. OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) has risen 19.47% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.47% the S&P500. Some Historical OGE News: 03/05/2018 – OGE ENERGY CORP – COMPANY REAFFIRMS 2018 EARNINGS GUIDANCE BETWEEN $1.90 TO $2.05 PER AVERAGE DILUTED SHARE; 12/04/2018 – OGE Energy Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 17/05/2018 – OGE CEO tells shareholders company’s core is “rock solid”; 03/05/2018 – OGE Energy Corp. 1Q Rev $492.7M; 11/04/2018 – OGE recognized as a 2020 Women on Boards Winning Company; 03/05/2018 – OGE Energy 1Q Net $55M; 03/05/2018 – OGE ENERGY CORP QTRLY TOTAL OPERATING REVENUES $492.7 MLN VS $456.0 MLN; 05/03/2018 – S&PGR Rev. OGE Energy And Sub Otlks To Negative; Rtgs Afrmd; 04/04/2018 – OG&E completes Mustang Energy Center; 22/04/2018 – DJ OGE Energy Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (OGE)

Cortland Associates Inc decreased its stake in Cognizant Tech Sol Cl A (CTSH) by 2.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cortland Associates Inc sold 11,789 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.75% . The institutional investor held 549,272 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $39.80 million, down from 561,061 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cortland Associates Inc who had been investing in Cognizant Tech Sol Cl A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $33.83 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.20% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $64.31. About 1.21M shares traded. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) has declined 19.34% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.34% the S&P500. Some Historical CTSH News: 03/04/2018 – Cognizant Defends Tax Position At Chennai High Court Hearing; High Court Lifts Attachment Of Cognizant Accounts; 19/04/2018 – Cognizant Completes Acquisition Of Bolder Healthcare Solutions; 27/03/2018 – COGNIZANT – CO’S BUSINESS OPS, ASSOCIATES AND WORK WITH CLIENTS NOT IMPACTED BY ACTIONS RECENTLY ATTEMPTED BY INDIAN IT DEPARTMENT; 07/05/2018 – COGNIZANT SEES 2Q ADJ EPS AT LEAST $1.09, EST. $1.12; 15/05/2018 – STARBOARD EXITED FTNT, STC, TYPE, CTSH IN 1Q: 13F; 07/05/2018 – Cognizant Tech Solutions 1Q Adjusted Operating Margin 20.3%; 07/05/2018 – COGNIZANT CFO – “THIS UPDATED INTERPRETATION OF THE GILTI PROVISION IS ESTIMATED TO HAVE A FULL YEAR EPS IMPACT OF $0.09 PER SHARE” – CONF CALL; 07/05/2018 – Cognizant Tech Solutions 1Q Rev $3.91B; 03/04/2018 – COGNIZANT SAYS HIGH COURT LIFTS ATTACHMENT OF CTSH ACCOUNTS; 29/05/2018 – Cognizant Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference Tomorrow

Investors sentiment increased to 1.47 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.34, from 1.13 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 19 investors sold OGE shares while 100 reduced holdings. 55 funds opened positions while 120 raised stakes. 132.15 million shares or 2.48% less from 135.51 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Camarda Fincl Advisors Ltd Liability Com stated it has 77 shares. Barclays Public Ltd Company invested in 1.53 million shares. Webster Bank & Trust N A has invested 0.01% in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE). Gabelli Funds Ltd, New York-based fund reported 1.12 million shares. Fmr Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.02% in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE). Coldstream Cap holds 0.02% or 4,663 shares. Suntrust Banks has invested 0.02% in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys reported 303,930 shares. Comerica Natl Bank reported 135,138 shares. 20,770 are held by Opus Cap Ltd Co. Hsbc Holdings Public Ltd Liability holds 0.03% or 336,014 shares. United Capital Fincl Advisers Ltd owns 23,077 shares. Oakbrook Investments Limited Co holds 0.03% or 10,900 shares in its portfolio. Mackay Shields Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 0.02% in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE). Illinois-based Optimum has invested 0.01% in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE).

Dnb Asset Management As, which manages about $8774.39B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Azul Sa Adr by 800 shares to 17,346 shares, valued at $506.68 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ternium Sa (NYSE:TX) by 800 shares in the quarter, for a total of 22,455 shares, and has risen its stake in Cabot Oil & Gas Corp (NYSE:COG).

More notable recent OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “OGE Energy Corp. reports earnings for 2018 and outlook for 2019 – PRNewswire” on February 21, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Oklahoma Corporation Commission approves OG&E power plant acquisitions; 506 MW generating capacity to benefit customers – PRNewswire” published on May 13, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Did You Miss OGE Energy’s (NYSE:OGE) 40% Share Price Gain? – Yahoo Finance” on June 17, 2019. More interesting news about OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) A Great Dividend Stock? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 12, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “OGE Energy (OGE) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 08, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.39 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.56, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 30 investors sold CTSH shares while 258 reduced holdings. 94 funds opened positions while 305 raised stakes. 483.05 million shares or 0.21% more from 482.04 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi has invested 0.03% in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Shell Asset Mngmt reported 0.17% stake. Gam Hldgs Ag invested in 0.14% or 46,063 shares. Halsey Assoc Ct owns 263,129 shares or 3.13% of their US portfolio. Jane Street Grp Inc Ltd Co reported 29,612 shares stake. Richard Bernstein Advsrs holds 53,259 shares. 8,918 are owned by Advisory Service Network Lc. Scharf Investments Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 5.07% or 1.81 million shares. Moreover, Jpmorgan Chase & has 0.01% invested in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) for 981,451 shares. Texas-based Hbk Invests LP has invested 0.13% in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Bailard Inc owns 44,715 shares for 0.2% of their portfolio. Ipswich Mngmt Communications Inc reported 0.16% stake. Somerset Communication holds 0.02% or 494 shares. Asset Mngmt One has invested 0.11% of its portfolio in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Evercore Wealth Mgmt Limited Liability accumulated 15,657 shares or 0.04% of the stock.

More notable recent Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Cognizant cutting more jobs? – Seeking Alpha” on August 16, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Should Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) Be Your Next Stock Pick? – Yahoo Finance” published on September 01, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Cognizant Named a Leader in Application Modernization and Migration Services Report by Independent Research Firm – PRNewswire” on August 14, 2019. More interesting news about Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Cognizant (CTSH) Q4 Earnings: Is a Disappointment in Store? – Nasdaq” published on February 01, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “There’s A Lot To Like About Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation’s (NASDAQ:CTSH) Upcoming 0.3% Dividend – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 17, 2019.

Since May 23, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $1.16 million activity.

Analysts await Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.05 EPS, down 4.55% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.1 per share. CTSH’s profit will be $552.36M for 15.31 P/E if the $1.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.94 actual EPS reported by Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 11.70% EPS growth.