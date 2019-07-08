Oge Energy (OGE) Stock Price Declined While Waddell & Reed Financial Raised Position; As Mercury Genl New (MCY) Stock Value Rose, Shareholder Stephens Has Increased Position

Stephens Inc increased its stake in Mercury Genl Corp New (MCY) by 29.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stephens Inc bought 6,425 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.90% with the market. The institutional investor held 28,165 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.41 million, up from 21,740 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stephens Inc who had been investing in Mercury Genl Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.58 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.33% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $64.6. About 36,333 shares traded. Mercury General Corporation (NYSE:MCY) has risen 21.02% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.59% the S&P500.

Waddell & Reed Financial Inc increased its stake in Oge Energy Corp (OGE) by 27.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc bought 93,224 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.12% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 427,699 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.44M, up from 334,475 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc who had been investing in Oge Energy Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.70B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.39% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $43.48. About 167,513 shares traded. OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) has risen 22.45% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.02% the S&P500. Some Historical OGE News: 03/05/2018 – OGE Energy Corp. 1Q EPS 27c; 03/05/2018 – OGE ENERGY 1Q EPS 27C, EST. 17C; 09/04/2018 – OGE Energy Corp. 1st Quarter 2018 Earnings Webcast; 03/05/2018 – OGE ENERGY CORP – COMPANY REAFFIRMS 2018 EARNINGS GUIDANCE BETWEEN $1.90 TO $2.05 PER AVERAGE DILUTED SHARE; 22/04/2018 – DJ OGE Energy Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (OGE); 03/05/2018 – OGE Energy 1Q Net $55M; 08/03/2018 – New 10-Megawatt SunPower® Solar Plant Generating Power for OG&E; 27/04/2018 – OGE: OGE Launches Institute for Ethics in Government Learning Portal; 13/03/2018 – OGE Energy Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 05/03/2018 S&P REVISES OGE ENERGY CORP. OUTLOOK TO ‘NEGATIVE’ FROM ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘A-‘

More notable recent OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Did You Miss OGE Energy’s (NYSE:OGE) 40% Share Price Gain? – Yahoo Finance” on June 17, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Should You Care About OGE Energy Corp.â€™s (NYSE:OGE) Investment Potential? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 05, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “OGE Energy Corp. reports earnings for 2017 and outlook for 2018 – PR Newswire” on February 22, 2018. More interesting news about OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “7 Yield-Heavy Utility Stocks to Buy Today – Investorplace.com” published on July 30, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “OGE Energy Is A Speculative Play At Best – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: January 10, 2017.

Waddell & Reed Financial Inc, which manages about $14.31 billion and $40.40 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Servicenow Inc (NYSE:NOW) by 24,252 shares to 686,006 shares, valued at $169.09M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Union Pacific Corp (NYSE:UNP) by 56,501 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.08 million shares, and cut its stake in The Charles Schwab Corporati (NYSE:SCHW).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.47 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.34, from 1.13 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 19 investors sold OGE shares while 100 reduced holdings. 55 funds opened positions while 120 raised stakes. 132.15 million shares or 2.48% less from 135.51 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Quadrant Limited Partnership Ca accumulated 0.92% or 278,113 shares. Lifeplan Fin Grp owns 0.07% invested in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) for 3,027 shares. Smithfield accumulated 130 shares. Opus Management reported 58,000 shares. Parametric Limited Liability Com has invested 0.03% in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE). Thrivent For Lutherans invested 0.01% of its portfolio in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE). Arizona State Retirement owns 143,419 shares. Pnc Fincl Group Inc Inc accumulated 229,518 shares. Preferred Ltd Liability stated it has 9,206 shares or 0.13% of all its holdings. North Point Portfolio Managers Corporation Oh holds 0.06% of its portfolio in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) for 7,200 shares. Camarda Fincl Advsrs Limited Company reported 77 shares. Moreover, Gulf Intll Bancorp (Uk) Limited has 0.04% invested in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE). Peapack Gladstone Financial accumulated 9,600 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Mngmt accumulated 18,957 shares. Fmr Limited Liability Corp holds 0.02% or 3.51 million shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.19, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 24 investors sold MCY shares while 56 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 64 raised stakes. 23.76 million shares or 10.33% less from 26.49 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Barnett & owns 1,861 shares. Vident Advisory Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.13% or 49,540 shares. Northern Tru holds 0% or 288,301 shares in its portfolio. Tower Capital Limited Company (Trc) accumulated 4,774 shares. Chicago Equity Lc holds 13,900 shares. Natixis Lp has 0.03% invested in Mercury General Corporation (NYSE:MCY). 17,944 are held by Prudential Fincl. Alpha Windward Limited Liability Company holds 284 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Assetmark has invested 0% in Mercury General Corporation (NYSE:MCY). Advsrs Asset Management holds 16,541 shares. California State Teachers Retirement System holds 0% of its portfolio in Mercury General Corporation (NYSE:MCY) for 43,207 shares. Principal Group Inc Incorporated, Iowa-based fund reported 143,090 shares. Moreover, Public Employees Retirement Of Ohio has 0.01% invested in Mercury General Corporation (NYSE:MCY). M&R Cap Mngmt owns 0% invested in Mercury General Corporation (NYSE:MCY) for 374 shares. Raymond James Financial Ser Advsrs owns 0% invested in Mercury General Corporation (NYSE:MCY) for 6,430 shares.

Stephens Inc, which manages about $6.58B and $4.22 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vodafone Group Plc New (NASDAQ:VOD) by 62,089 shares to 263,127 shares, valued at $4.78M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in First Data Corp New by 25,026 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 80,480 shares, and cut its stake in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR).

Since March 14, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $25,430 activity.