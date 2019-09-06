Oge Energy (OGE) Stake Has Lifted by Glenmede Trust Company Na; Washington Trust Company Has Increased Its Position in Nvidia (NVDA) as Stock Declined

Washington Trust Company increased its stake in Nvidia Corp (NVDA) by 11.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Washington Trust Company bought 3,749 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.51% . The institutional investor held 35,905 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.25M, up from 32,156 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Washington Trust Company who had been investing in Nvidia Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $105.21 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.14% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $179.49. About 7.61M shares traded. NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) has declined 30.89% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.89% the S&P500. Some Historical NVDA News: 18/04/2018 – Some of the major market leaders getting back in the saddle again! $AMZN $BA $CAT $GOOGL and $NVDA all surging and nearing their recent highs; 29/03/2018 – Uber reaches settlement with family of autonomous vehicle victim; 10/05/2018 – Nvidia’s Cloud Bill Comes Due — Heard on the Street; 25/05/2018 – MEDIA-Facebook Is Designing Its Own Chips to Help Filter Live Videos- Bloomberg; 27/03/2018 – NVDA REPORTS SIMULATION SYSTEM TO TEST AUTONOMOUS CARS IN VR; 27/03/2018 – Chipmaker Nvidia will suspend self-driving tests globally after a fatal crash involving an Uber self-driving vehicle; 11/05/2018 – Business Insider: Nvidia says Fortnite is a ‘home run’; 27/03/2018 – NVIDIA CEO SAYS UBER FATALITY SHOULD NOT DISCOURAGE SELF-DRIVING DEVELOPMENT, BUT “BRING AWARENESS TO THE IMPORTANCE OF lT”; 27/03/2018 – NVIDIA SUSPENDS SELF-DRIVING VEHICLE TESTING ON PUBLIC ROADS; 27/03/2018 – US News: Nvidia Suspends Self-Driving Tests Globally

Glenmede Trust Company Na increased its stake in Oge Energy Corp (OGE) by 22199.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Glenmede Trust Company Na bought 258,175 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.05% . The institutional investor held 259,338 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.18M, up from 1,163 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Glenmede Trust Company Na who had been investing in Oge Energy Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.57B market cap company. The stock increased 0.33% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $43.14. About 744,647 shares traded. OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) has risen 19.47% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.47% the S&P500. Some Historical OGE News: 03/05/2018 – OGE Energy Corp. 1Q Net $55M; 03/05/2018 – OGE Energy 1Q Rev $492.7M; 03/05/2018 – OGE ENERGY 1Q EPS 27C, EST. 17C; 12/04/2018 – OGE Energy Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 22/04/2018 – DJ OGE Energy Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (OGE); 08/03/2018 – New 10-Megawatt SunPower® Solar Plant Generating Power for OG&E; 27/04/2018 – OGE: OGE Launches Institute for Ethics in Government Learning Portal; 13/03/2018 – OGE Energy Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – OGE Energy 1Q EPS 27c; 17/05/2018 – OGE CEO tells shareholders company’s core is “rock solid”

More notable recent OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Oklahoma Corporation Commission approves OG&E power plant acquisitions; 506 MW generating capacity to benefit customers – PRNewswire” on May 13, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Did You Miss OGE Energy’s (NYSE:OGE) 40% Share Price Gain? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 17, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About OGE Energy Corp. (OGE) – Yahoo Finance” on July 05, 2019. More interesting news about OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Earnings Scheduled For August 8, 2019 – Benzinga” published on August 08, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “OGE Energy Corp. reports second quarter results – PRNewswire” with publication date: August 08, 2019.

