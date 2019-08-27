Oge Energy (OGE) Shareholder California State Teachers Retirement System Trimmed Holding; Shannon River Fund Management Has Lowered Its Holding in Bottomline Tech Del (EPAY) as Stock Price Declined

California State Teachers Retirement System decreased its stake in Oge Energy Corp (OGE) by 2.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. California State Teachers Retirement System sold 8,901 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.05% . The institutional investor held 348,798 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.04M, down from 357,699 at the end of the previous reported quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System who had been investing in Oge Energy Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.59B market cap company. The stock increased 0.29% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $42.88. About 600,354 shares traded. OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) has risen 19.47% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.47% the S&P500. Some Historical OGE News: 03/05/2018 – OGE Energy 1Q Net $55M; 08/03/2018 – New 10-Megawatt SunPower® Solar Plant Generating Power for OG&E; 03/05/2018 – OGE Energy 1Q Rev $492.7M; 03/05/2018 – OGE Energy Corp. 1Q EPS 27c; 12/04/2018 – OGE Energy Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – OGE Energy 1Q EPS 27c; 03/05/2018 – OGE Energy Corp. 1Q Net $55M; 13/03/2018 – OGE Energy Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – OGE Energy Corp. Backs 2018 EPS $1.90-EPS $2.05; 03/05/2018 – OGE ENERGY 1Q EPS 27C, EST. 17C

Shannon River Fund Management Llc decreased its stake in Bottomline Tech Del Inc (EPAY) by 78.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shannon River Fund Management Llc sold 191,027 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.73% . The hedge fund held 50,963 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.55M, down from 241,990 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shannon River Fund Management Llc who had been investing in Bottomline Tech Del Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.79 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.38% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $41.17. About 139,582 shares traded. Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:EPAY) has declined 21.30% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.30% the S&P500.

California State Teachers Retirement System, which manages about $48.84 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 1,097 shares to 226,205 shares, valued at $63.31M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Momenta Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:MNTA) by 27,384 shares in the quarter, for a total of 149,108 shares, and has risen its stake in Twilio Inc A.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.47 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.34, from 1.13 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 19 investors sold OGE shares while 100 reduced holdings. 55 funds opened positions while 120 raised stakes. 132.15 million shares or 2.48% less from 135.51 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Price T Rowe Assoc Md stated it has 0% of its portfolio in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE). Lazard Asset Management Ltd Limited Liability Company has 275,165 shares. Hightower Limited Liability Com has invested 0.01% in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE). 26,917 are held by Art Advisors Lc. 5,386 are held by Piedmont Invest Inc. 21,515 were reported by State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue. Moreover, City has 0% invested in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE). The Pennsylvania-based Stevens Capital Mngmt Limited Partnership has invested 0.04% in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE). 5,656 are held by Sequoia Financial Advsr Ltd Liability Co. Jaffetilchin Investment Prtnrs Lc reported 21,140 shares. Regions Financial reported 6,580 shares. Mutual Of America Cap Mngmt Ltd holds 0.11% or 176,322 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt System has 0.03% invested in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE). Texas-based Hilltop has invested 0.1% in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE). Cambridge Inv Advsr stated it has 21,546 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.22, from 1.25 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 31 investors sold EPAY shares while 66 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 72 raised stakes. 38.15 million shares or 1.08% more from 37.74 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. D E Shaw, New York-based fund reported 95,755 shares. American Century has 157,389 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Raymond James Financial Service Advsrs, a Florida-based fund reported 5,435 shares. Disciplined Growth Invsts Mn invested in 207,464 shares or 0.18% of the stock. Pinebridge Invs Lp, New York-based fund reported 7,625 shares. Roanoke Asset Mngmt stated it has 43,453 shares. Rwc Asset Mngmt Llp invested in 120,000 shares. State Street Corporation invested 0% of its portfolio in Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:de, Inc). 2,295 were reported by Prelude Capital Mngmt Ltd Llc. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department has 0.01% invested in Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:de, Inc). Los Angeles Cap Equity Research, a California-based fund reported 13,555 shares. Bbva Compass Bankshares reported 14,800 shares stake. Ameriprise Fincl holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:de, Inc) for 532,528 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt Sys reported 12,858 shares. Fmr Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 0% in Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:de, Inc).

Shannon River Fund Management Llc, which manages about $2.55 billion and $573.00 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Xilinx Inc (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 54,672 shares to 180,172 shares, valued at $22.84 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cardlytics Inc by 148,300 shares in the quarter, for a total of 316,130 shares, and has risen its stake in Madison Square Garden Co New.