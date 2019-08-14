Oge Energy (OGE) Position Maintained by Old Mutual Global Investors Uk Ltd; As Plains All Amern Pipeline L (PAA) Valuation Rose, Shareholder Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Decreased by $402,240 Its Holding

Old Mutual Global Investors Uk Ltd increased its stake in Oge Energy Corp (OGE) by 7.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Old Mutual Global Investors Uk Ltd bought 90,089 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.05% . The institutional investor held 1.29M shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $55.46M, up from 1.20M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Old Mutual Global Investors Uk Ltd who had been investing in Oge Energy Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.56 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.33% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $42.75. About 345,569 shares traded. OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) has risen 19.47% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.47% the S&P500. Some Historical OGE News: 08/03/2018 – New 10-Megawatt SunPower® Solar Plant Generating Power for OG&E; 13/03/2018 – OGE Energy Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 17/05/2018 – OGE CEO tells shareholders company’s core is “rock solid”; 03/05/2018 – OGE ENERGY 1Q EPS 27C, EST. 17C; 03/05/2018 – OGE Energy 1Q EPS 27c; 12/04/2018 – OGE Energy Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – OGE ENERGY CORP QTRLY TOTAL OPERATING REVENUES $492.7 MLN VS $456.0 MLN; 03/05/2018 – OGE ENERGY CORP – COMPANY REAFFIRMS 2018 EARNINGS GUIDANCE BETWEEN $1.90 TO $2.05 PER AVERAGE DILUTED SHARE; 09/04/2018 – OGE Energy Corp. 1st Quarter 2018 Earnings Webcast; 03/05/2018 – OGE Energy Corp. Backs 2018 EPS $1.90-EPS $2.05

Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc decreased its stake in Plains All Amern Pipeline L (PAA) by 2.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc sold 16,760 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.62% . The institutional investor held 664,659 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.29 million, down from 681,419 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc who had been investing in Plains All Amern Pipeline L for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.46B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.18% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $21.27. About 1.67 million shares traded. Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) has declined 3.10% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.10% the S&P500. Some Historical PAA News: 13/03/2018 – PLAINS ALL AMERICAN PIPELINE LP PAA.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $28 FROM $27; 09/04/2018 – Plains All American Names Jeremy Goebel Senior Group VP, Comml; 08/05/2018 – PLAINS ALL AMERICAN PIPELINE LP QTRLY DILUTED NET INCOME PER COMMON UNIT $0.33; 08/05/2018 – PLAINS ALL AMERICAN 1Q ADJ. EPU 36C, EST. 32C; 08/05/2018 – PLAINS ALL AMERICAN PIPELINE LP QTRLY REVENUES $8,398 MLN VS $6,667 MLN; 05/04/2018 – Texas oil output surge clogs pipelines, depresses prices; 13/03/2018 – FTC: 20180852: Andeavor; Plains All American Pipeline, L.P; 12/04/2018 – BridgeTex crude pipeline cancels low spot rate as demand rises; 09/04/2018 – Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. and Plains GP Holdings Announce Timing of First-Quarter 2018 Earnings; 08/05/2018 – PLAINS ALL AMERICAN 1Q REV. $8.40B, EST. $7.56B

Investors sentiment increased to 1.47 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.34, from 1.13 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 19 investors sold OGE shares while 100 reduced holdings. 55 funds opened positions while 120 raised stakes. 132.15 million shares or 2.48% less from 135.51 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Citigroup stated it has 0% of its portfolio in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE). New Mexico Educational Retirement Board holds 0.07% or 40,400 shares in its portfolio. Advisory Serv Network Ltd Liability reported 178 shares. 4,920 were accumulated by Tocqueville Asset Management Limited Partnership. Moreover, Lpl Fincl Ltd Liability has 0% invested in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE). Asset Management owns 11,847 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Legg Mason Asset Management (Japan) stated it has 0.29% in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE). Ontario – Canada-based Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board has invested 0.13% in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE). Bnp Paribas Asset Mgmt Sa accumulated 8,967 shares. 52,934 were accumulated by Martingale Asset Mgmt L P. Missouri-based Umb Retail Bank N A Mo has invested 0.01% in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE). Vanguard Inc owns 21.24M shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Hilltop Holdg holds 0.1% or 10,970 shares in its portfolio. Oakbrook Invests Llc invested in 0.03% or 10,900 shares. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group Inc Limited Com has invested 0% in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE).

More notable recent OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Did GameStop Need to Cut Its Dividend? – Yahoo Finance” on June 14, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Coty Inc (COTY) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 20, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Oklahoma Corporation Commission approves OG&E power plant acquisitions; 506 MW generating capacity to benefit customers – PRNewswire” on May 13, 2019. More interesting news about OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “This High-Yield Stock Is Taking Steps to Grab More of This $321 Billion Opportunity – The Motley Fool” published on October 24, 2018 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “How Much Are OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) Insiders Taking Off The Table? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 23, 2019.

Old Mutual Global Investors Uk Ltd, which manages about $10.84B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG) by 29,781 shares to 93,552 shares, valued at $2.54 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Centerpoint Energy Inc (NYSE:CNP) by 2.62M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 78,138 shares, and cut its stake in Evercore Inc (NYSE:EVR).

Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc, which manages about $19.06 billion and $59.25B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHR) by 1.62 million shares to 41.16M shares, valued at $2.21B in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Eversource Energy by 31,709 shares in the quarter, for a total of 4.70M shares, and has risen its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHH).

Since May 23, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $188.94 million activity.