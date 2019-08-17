Oge Energy (OGE) Holding Maintained by Td Asset Management Inc; Vanguard Group Has Trimmed Nmi Hldgs (NMIH) Stake by $9.44 Million as Share Value Declined

Td Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Oge Energy Corp (OGE) by 58.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Td Asset Management Inc bought 24,388 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.05% . The institutional investor held 65,741 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.84 million, up from 41,353 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Td Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Oge Energy Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.63 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.34% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $43.1. About 849,637 shares traded. OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) has risen 19.47% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.47% the S&P500. Some Historical OGE News: 11/04/2018 – OGE recognized as a 2020 Women on Boards Winning Company; 08/03/2018 – New 10-Megawatt SunPower® Solar Plant Generating Power for OG&E; 03/05/2018 – OGE ENERGY 1Q EPS 27C, EST. 17C; 03/05/2018 – OGE Energy Corp. 1Q Net $55M; 03/05/2018 – OGE Energy 1Q Net $55M; 22/04/2018 – DJ OGE Energy Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (OGE); 04/04/2018 – OG&E completes Mustang Energy Center; 03/05/2018 – OGE Energy 1Q EPS 27c; 17/05/2018 – OGE CEO tells shareholders company’s core is “rock solid”; 05/03/2018 – S&PGR Rev. OGE Energy And Sub Otlks To Negative; Rtgs Afrmd

Vanguard Group Inc decreased its stake in Nmi Hldgs Inc (NMIH) by 6.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vanguard Group Inc sold 377,756 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.63% . The institutional investor held 5.23M shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $135.21 million, down from 5.60M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vanguard Group Inc who had been investing in Nmi Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.89 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.73% or $0.74 during the last trading session, reaching $27.81. About 191,016 shares traded. NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH) has risen 18.48% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.48% the S&P500. Some Historical NMIH News: 24/05/2018 – NMI Holdings Refinances $150 Million Term Loan and Enters Into $85 Million Revolving Credit Facility; 14/05/2018 – NMI Holdings Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/05/2018 – NMI Holdings Refinances $150M Term Loan and Enters Into $85M Revolving Credit Facility; 10/05/2018 – National Ml Celebrates 5th Anniversary by Ringing Closing Bell at NASDAQ; 04/05/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Preformed Line Products, Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida, NMI, TravelCente; 03/04/2018 – National MI Named to Fortune’s List of Best Workplaces in Financial Services & Insurance; 07/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Ba3 Rating To Nmi Holdings, Inc.’s Amended Senior Secured Term Loan B; 05/03/2018 – NMI® at 59.5%; February Non-Manufacturing ISM® Report On Business®; 23/05/2018 – NMI Holdings Presenting at Conference May 31; 31/05/2018 – ERS Genomics Licenses CRISPR/Cas9 Genome Editing Patents to NMI and NMI TT Pharmaservices

Investors sentiment increased to 1.47 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.34, from 1.13 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 19 investors sold OGE shares while 100 reduced holdings. 55 funds opened positions while 120 raised stakes. 132.15 million shares or 2.48% less from 135.51 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board stated it has 0.13% of its portfolio in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE). Opus Investment Inc invested in 0.49% or 58,000 shares. Citigroup reported 0% in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE). Legal General Group Inc Pcl reported 0.02% in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE). Signaturefd Ltd Liability Co invested 0% in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE). Guggenheim Capital holds 838,061 shares or 0.29% of its portfolio. Invesco Ltd holds 0.03% or 1.76M shares. Moreover, Balyasny Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation has 0.02% invested in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) for 61,915 shares. Creative Planning stated it has 0.01% in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE). Finemark National Bank & Trust holds 0.02% of its portfolio in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) for 8,880 shares. Amp reported 261,686 shares. Moreover, Apg Asset Mngmt Nv has 0.06% invested in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE). Art Advsrs Lc has invested 0.07% in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE). Arrowstreet Cap Partnership holds 0.02% or 147,221 shares. Retail Bank Of Montreal Can owns 127,902 shares.

Td Asset Management Inc, which manages about $16.26 billion and $65.51B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ultimate Software Group Inc (NASDAQ:ULTI) by 3,728 shares to 39,761 shares, valued at $13.13M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Chunghwa Telecom Co Ltd (NYSE:CHT) by 63,400 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.68M shares, and cut its stake in Iron Mtn Inc New (NYSE:IRM).

Vanguard Group Inc, which manages about $2549.07 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Federal Agric Mtg Corp (NYSE:AGM) by 6,348 shares to 652,995 shares, valued at $47.30M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in American Wtr Wks Co Inc New (NYSE:AWK) by 1.85M shares in the quarter, for a total of 21.68M shares, and has risen its stake in Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.45 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.21, from 1.24 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 11 investors sold NMIH shares while 53 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 57 raised stakes. 59.08 million shares or 0.18% more from 58.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems has 0.03% invested in NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH) for 24,800 shares. Mutual Of America Mngmt Lc accumulated 0.21% or 547,531 shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Mngmt Bv invested in 92,996 shares. Apg Asset Nv holds 443,700 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Wellington Mngmt Gp Incorporated Llp holds 3.51 million shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Sei Invests Company has 37,562 shares. Public Sector Pension Inv Board stated it has 0.02% in NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH). Spark Investment Mgmt Limited Liability invested 0.09% of its portfolio in NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH). Mason Street Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company has 21,334 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Bogle Invest Mgmt Ltd Partnership De accumulated 20,024 shares. Manufacturers Life Co The holds 41,154 shares. California Pub Employees Retirement Systems has 0% invested in NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH) for 122,488 shares. American Group Incorporated reported 0% stake. Automobile Association reported 0% stake. 131,556 were accumulated by Tealwood Asset Mgmt.