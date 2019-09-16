Oge Energy (OGE) Holding Has Raised by Syntal Capital Partners Llc; Mattel (MAT) Shares Rose While Riverhead Capital Management Has Trimmed Its Holding by $354,596

Syntal Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Oge Energy Corp (OGE) by 75.63% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Syntal Capital Partners Llc bought 11,441 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.05% . The institutional investor held 26,569 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.13M, up from 15,128 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Syntal Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Oge Energy Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.88 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.97% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $44.38. About 344,902 shares traded. OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) has risen 19.47% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.47% the S&P500. Some Historical OGE News: 03/05/2018 – OGE ENERGY 1Q EPS 27C, EST. 17C; 03/05/2018 – OGE Energy 1Q Net $55M; 03/05/2018 – OGE Energy Corp. 1Q EPS 27c; 03/05/2018 – OGE Energy 1Q EPS 27c; 09/04/2018 – OGE Energy Corp. 1st Quarter 2018 Earnings Webcast; 12/04/2018 – OGE Energy Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 17/05/2018 – OGE CEO tells shareholders company’s core is “rock solid”; 11/04/2018 – OGE recognized as a 2020 Women on Boards Winning Company; 22/04/2018 – DJ OGE Energy Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (OGE); 27/04/2018 – OGE: OGE Launches Institute for Ethics in Government Learning Portal

Riverhead Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Mattel Inc (MAT) by 94.58% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Riverhead Capital Management Llc sold 32,236 shares as the company’s stock rose 21.26% . The institutional investor held 1,848 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $21,000, down from 34,084 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Riverhead Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Mattel Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.96B market cap company. The stock increased 1.28% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $11.47. About 728,073 shares traded. Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) has declined 6.17% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.17% the S&P500. Some Historical MAT News: 19/04/2018 – Mattel chief Georgiadis to depart for top job at Ancestry.com; 16/03/2018 – S&PGR: Mattel Will Likely Experience Incremental Decline in Revenue From One of Its Largest Retail Partners; 22/05/2018 – Fitch Rates Mattel’s New Unsecured Notes ‘BB’; Outlook Negative; 25/04/2018 – Spin Master Claims Mattel’s Mecard Toys Infringe on at Least Two of Spin Master’s Patents; 18/05/2018 – MGA Entertainment Chief Proposed Merger With Mattel; 14/03/2018 – Mattel Nominates New Board Members; 20/04/2018 – Mattel Filing: Margo Georgiadis Isn’t Entitled to Any Separation Payments or Benefits; 24/04/2018 – MATTEL – NOMINATION OF GEORGIADIS AS A DIRECTOR AT 2018 ANNUAL MEETING IS WITHDRAWN, NO NOMINEE FOR ELECTION WILL BE NAMED IN PLACE OF GEORGIADIS; 22/05/2018 – MAT, HAL, ORCL: *Exclusive* w/@amir – Some Oracle customers are frustrated with software audit pressure and rejecting large cloud deals, with Halliburton & Mattel being two examples; 19/04/2018 – Mattel: Georgiadis Will Serve in Advisory Role Through May 10 to Ensure a Smooth Transition

More notable recent OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “How Much Are OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) Insiders Taking Off The Table? – Yahoo Finance” on July 23, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Did You Miss OGE Energy’s (NYSE:OGE) 40% Share Price Gain? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 17, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “OG&E completes acquisition of Oklahoma Cogen LLC; changes name to Frontier Power Plant – PRNewswire” on August 30, 2019. More interesting news about OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) A Great Dividend Stock? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 12, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For September 6, 2019 – Benzinga” with publication date: September 06, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.55, from 1.47 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 38 investors sold OGE shares while 116 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 102 raised stakes. 128.72 million shares or 2.60% less from 132.15 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Johnson Financial Grp Inc invested in 0% or 600 shares. Voya Investment Management Limited Co invested in 255,280 shares. Suntrust Banks has 0.02% invested in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE). Prudential Public Ltd Com has 20,800 shares. Moreover, State Street has 0.02% invested in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE). Eqis Capital Mngmt Inc has invested 0.03% in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE). Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt stated it has 35,274 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Barclays Public Limited Co stated it has 0.01% in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE). Goldman Sachs Grp Inc holds 0.02% or 1.47M shares in its portfolio. Denali Advisors Limited Company, a California-based fund reported 3,800 shares. Bnp Paribas Asset Hldg accumulated 0% or 7,367 shares. Art Advsrs Ltd owns 7,617 shares. Ingalls Snyder reported 0.22% in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE). Canada Pension Plan Invest Board stated it has 1.09M shares. 354 are held by Gemmer Asset Mgmt Lc.

Syntal Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $422.80M and $465.09 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in S&P 500 Depository Reciept Total (SPY) by 6,883 shares to 44,914 shares, valued at $13.16M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in First Trust Enhanced Etf (FTSM) by 68,087 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 19,370 shares, and cut its stake in Parsley Energy Inc (NYSE:PE).

Riverhead Capital Management Llc, which manages about $2.71B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in National Fuel Gas Co (NYSE:NFG) by 43,771 shares to 95,728 shares, valued at $5.05 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Invesco Ltd (NYSE:IVZ) by 48,550 shares in the quarter, for a total of 245,058 shares, and has risen its stake in Essex Property Trust Inc (NYSE:ESS).

Analysts await Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.09 earnings per share, down 50.00% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.18 per share. MAT’s profit will be $31.09M for 31.86 P/E if the $0.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.25 actual earnings per share reported by Mattel, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -136.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.6 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.39, from 0.99 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 76 investors sold MAT shares while 92 reduced holdings. 32 funds opened positions while 69 raised stakes. 409.99 million shares or 4.11% less from 427.58 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Numerixs Technology holds 0% of its portfolio in Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) for 300 shares. Fifth Third Bancorporation holds 0% or 854 shares in its portfolio. Price T Rowe Assocs Incorporated Md has 0.02% invested in Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT). State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue owns 37,882 shares. 36 are owned by Hoertkorn Richard Charles. Cambridge Advsrs Incorporated has 0% invested in Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) for 14,368 shares. Bollard Gp Ltd stated it has 4,311 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Moreover, Next Financial Group has 0% invested in Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT). Goldman Sachs Group Inc accumulated 3.26M shares. 32.13M were reported by Capital Rech Global Invsts. Sg Americas Securities Ltd holds 0.04% or 531,616 shares in its portfolio. The Nebraska-based Cwm Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0% in Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT). First Tru Advsrs LP stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT). Edgepoint Group Inc Incorporated accumulated 36.34M shares or 4.07% of the stock. Federated Investors Pa invested 0% in Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT).