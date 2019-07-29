Oge Energy (OGE) Holder Zacks Investment Management Decreased Its Stake; As Advance Auto Parts (AAP) Shares Declined, Holder Jennison Associates Has Cut by $12.37 Million Its Holding

Zacks Investment Management decreased its stake in Oge Energy Corp (OGE) by 98.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zacks Investment Management sold 784,654 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.12% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 11,920 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $514,000, down from 796,574 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zacks Investment Management who had been investing in Oge Energy Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.53B market cap company. The stock increased 0.09% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $42.6. About 141,889 shares traded. OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) has risen 22.45% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.02% the S&P500. Some Historical OGE News: 13/03/2018 – OGE Energy Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – OGE Energy 1Q EPS 27c; 03/05/2018 – OGE Energy 1Q Rev $492.7M; 03/05/2018 – OGE Energy Corp. 1Q Net $55M; 05/03/2018 S&P REVISES OGE ENERGY CORP. OUTLOOK TO ‘NEGATIVE’ FROM ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘A-‘; 27/04/2018 – OGE: OGE Launches Institute for Ethics in Government Learning Portal; 04/04/2018 – OG&E completes Mustang Energy Center; 03/05/2018 – OGE Energy Corp. Backs 2018 EPS $1.90-EPS $2.05; 03/05/2018 – OGE ENERGY CORP – COMPANY REAFFIRMS 2018 EARNINGS GUIDANCE BETWEEN $1.90 TO $2.05 PER AVERAGE DILUTED SHARE; 08/03/2018 – New 10-Megawatt SunPower® Solar Plant Generating Power for OG&E

Jennison Associates Llc decreased its stake in Advance Auto Parts Inc (AAP) by 16.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jennison Associates Llc sold 72,749 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.39% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 381,651 shares of the other specialty stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $65.08M, down from 454,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jennison Associates Llc who had been investing in Advance Auto Parts Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.90 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.45% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $151.93. About 214,309 shares traded. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) has risen 28.14% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.71% the S&P500. Some Historical AAP News: 02/04/2018 – W W GRAINGER – MOST RECENTLY, OKRAY SERVED AS EVP AND CFO FOR ADVANCE AUTO PARTS; 27/04/2018 – Ohio AAP Supports #30MinuteHeroes Campaign and Encourages Ohioans to Perform Small Acts to Help Prevent Child Abuse; 02/04/2018 – ADVANCE AUTO PARTS INC – COMPANY REAFFIRMS FULL-YEAR GUIDANCE; 02/04/2018 – ADVANCE AUTO PARTS REPORTS CFO TRANSITION; 02/04/2018 – Advance Auto Parts Announces CFO Transition; 29/03/2018 – AAP IMPLANTATE AG AAQG.DE – AIMS TO START HUMAN CLINICAL STUDY IN COURSE OF CURRENT FINANCIAL YEAR; 02/04/2018 – ADVANCE AUTO PARTS INC – JEFF SHEPHERD WILL SERVE AS INTERIM CFO; 29/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plai; 02/04/2018 – Advance Auto Parts Names Jeff Shepherd Interim CFO; 22/05/2018 – Advance Auto Parts 1Q Gross Profit Margin Up 32 Basis Points

Investors sentiment increased to 1.47 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.34, from 1.13 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 19 investors sold OGE shares while 100 reduced holdings. 55 funds opened positions while 120 raised stakes. 132.15 million shares or 2.48% less from 135.51 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gideon Advisors stated it has 16,593 shares. British Columbia Invest Management invested in 52,927 shares. Deutsche National Bank Ag holds 0.02% of its portfolio in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) for 718,079 shares. Vigilant Capital Mgmt reported 0.01% of its portfolio in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE). Cwm Limited Com accumulated 221 shares. Gsa Capital Partners Limited Liability Partnership has invested 0.14% in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE). Waverton Invest Management holds 22,346 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. 363,150 are owned by Ny State Common Retirement Fund. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems invested in 53,500 shares or 0.12% of the stock. Royal Financial Bank Of Canada, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 329,122 shares. Regions Fincl Corporation accumulated 0% or 6,580 shares. Denali Advsr Lc holds 3,800 shares. Moreover, Goldman Sachs Grp Inc has 0.03% invested in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE). First Hawaiian Fincl Bank holds 0.01% or 2,318 shares. New York State Teachers Retirement Systems owns 292,336 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio.

Analysts await OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) to report earnings on August, 8 before the open. They expect $0.48 earnings per share, down 12.73% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.55 per share. OGE’s profit will be $96.08M for 22.19 P/E if the $0.48 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.24 actual earnings per share reported by OGE Energy Corp. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 100.00% EPS growth.

Zacks Investment Management, which manages about $3.45B and $4.66B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Us Bancorp Del (NYSE:USB) by 34,881 shares to 1.20 million shares, valued at $57.81M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Moelis & Co (NYSE:MC) by 15,260 shares in the quarter, for a total of 29,247 shares, and has risen its stake in Aspen Technology Inc (NASDAQ:AZPN).

Jennison Associates Llc, which manages about $100.63 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Penn Natl Gaming Inc (NASDAQ:PENN) by 169,868 shares to 1.08 million shares, valued at $21.70M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Merit Med Sys Inc (NASDAQ:MMSI) by 177,811 shares in the quarter, for a total of 784,955 shares, and has risen its stake in Qualcomm Inc (NASDAQ:QCOM).

Analysts await Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) to report earnings on August, 13. They expect $2.24 EPS, up 13.71% or $0.27 from last year’s $1.97 per share. AAP’s profit will be $160.69M for 16.96 P/E if the $2.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.46 actual EPS reported by Advance Auto Parts, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.94% negative EPS growth.