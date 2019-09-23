Oge Energy (OGE) Holder Woodmont Investment Counsel Has Cut Its Position; Holder Summit Financial Wealth Advisors Raised Valero Energy New (VLO) Position

Summit Financial Wealth Advisors Llc increased its stake in Valero Energy Corp New (VLO) by 18.6% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors Llc bought 12,238 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.04% . The institutional investor held 78,039 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.68 million, up from 65,801 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors Llc who had been investing in Valero Energy Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $34.31B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.84% or $0.7 during the last trading session, reaching $82.85. About 3.83M shares traded or 17.05% up from the average. Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) has declined 27.30% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VLO News: 19/04/2018 – Valero Texas City refinery fire contained -Emergency Management; 26/04/2018 – Valero Energy First-Quarter Profit Jumps 54%, Beats Analyst Expectations; 27/03/2018 – VALERO MEMPHIS TENNESSEE REFINERY HYDROGEN PLANT OPERATING AT REDUCED RATES; 19/04/2018 – Valero shuts units at Quebec refinery for maintenance work; 20/04/2018 – Texas Emissions: 282585 – VALERO CORPUS CHRISTI REFINERY WEST PLANT; 19/04/2018 – CITY, NEIGHBORING REFINERY FIRE DEPARTMENTS ASKED TO ASSIST AT VALERO TEXAS CITY REFINERY; 08/05/2018 – Marathon’s, Valero’s Texas City, Texas refineries lose power; 12/04/2018 – SemGroup Completes Sale of U.K. Petroleum Storage Business; 03/05/2018 – VALERO ENERGY CORP VLO.N SETS REGULAR QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.80/SHR; 19/04/2018 – VALERO TEXAS CITY TEXAS REFINERY FIRE BROKE OUT ON ALKYLATION UNIT

Woodmont Investment Counsel Llc decreased its stake in Oge Energy Corp (OGE) by 63.99% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Woodmont Investment Counsel Llc sold 10,660 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.05% . The hedge fund held 6,000 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $255,000, down from 16,660 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel Llc who had been investing in Oge Energy Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.00B market cap company. The stock increased 0.02% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $44.96. About 831,733 shares traded. OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) has risen 19.47% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.47% the S&P500. Some Historical OGE News: 03/05/2018 – OGE Energy Backs FY EPS $1.90-EPS $2.05; 03/05/2018 – OGE ENERGY CORP QTRLY TOTAL OPERATING REVENUES $492.7 MLN VS $456.0 MLN; 09/04/2018 – OGE Energy Corp. 1st Quarter 2018 Earnings Webcast; 03/05/2018 – OGE Energy Corp. Backs 2018 EPS $1.90-EPS $2.05; 03/05/2018 – OGE Energy 1Q Net $55M; 03/05/2018 – OGE Energy Corp. 1Q Rev $492.7M; 03/05/2018 – OGE ENERGY 1Q EPS 27C, EST. 17C; 03/05/2018 – OGE Energy 1Q Rev $492.7M; 05/03/2018 S&P REVISES OGE ENERGY CORP. OUTLOOK TO ‘NEGATIVE’ FROM ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘A-‘; 12/04/2018 – OGE Energy Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.11, from 1.19 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 51 investors sold VLO shares while 259 reduced holdings. 111 funds opened positions while 293 raised stakes. 304.96 million shares or 1.55% less from 309.77 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Summit Financial Wealth Advisors Llc, which manages about $360.13 million and $408.55 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 9,576 shares to 53,442 shares, valued at $2.91M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (AOR) by 38,646 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 92,267 shares, and cut its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.55, from 1.47 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 38 investors sold OGE shares while 116 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 102 raised stakes. 128.72 million shares or 2.60% less from 132.15 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Woodmont Investment Counsel Llc, which manages about $557.42 million and $403.62 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Occidental Pete Corp (NYSE:OXY) by 94,686 shares to 125,444 shares, valued at $6.31 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Index Fds (VUG) by 11,635 shares in the quarter, for a total of 151,666 shares, and has risen its stake in Waste Mgmt Inc Del (NYSE:WM).