Oge Energy (OGE) Holder Viking Fund Management Has Trimmed Its Stake by $2.37 Million as Shares Rose; Copeland Capital Management Cut Costco Wholesale (COST) Stake by $4.26 Million as Stock Price Rose

Viking Fund Management Llc decreased its stake in Oge Energy Corp (OGE) by 61.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Viking Fund Management Llc sold 55,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.05% . The institutional investor held 35,000 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.51M, down from 90,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Viking Fund Management Llc who had been investing in Oge Energy Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.58B market cap company. The stock increased 0.07% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $42.87. About 1.23M shares traded or 18.92% up from the average. OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) has risen 19.47% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.47% the S&P500. Some Historical OGE News: 13/03/2018 – OGE Energy Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – OGE Energy Corp. 1Q EPS 27c; 05/03/2018 S&P REVISES OGE ENERGY CORP. OUTLOOK TO ‘NEGATIVE’ FROM ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘A-‘; 03/05/2018 – OGE ENERGY 1Q EPS 27C, EST. 17C; 05/03/2018 – S&PGR Rev. OGE Energy And Sub Otlks To Negative; Rtgs Afrmd; 12/04/2018 – OGE Energy Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – OGE Energy Corp. Backs 2018 EPS $1.90-EPS $2.05; 04/04/2018 – OG&E completes Mustang Energy Center; 03/05/2018 – OGE ENERGY CORP QTRLY TOTAL OPERATING REVENUES $492.7 MLN VS $456.0 MLN; 03/05/2018 – OGE Energy 1Q EPS 27c

Copeland Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Costco Wholesale (COST) by 54.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Copeland Capital Management Llc sold 17,599 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% . The institutional investor held 14,513 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.52 million, down from 32,112 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Copeland Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Costco Wholesale for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $128.72B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.61% or $1.81 during the last trading session, reaching $294.76. About 1.36 million shares traded. Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) has risen 25.80% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.80% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.47 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.34, from 1.13 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 19 investors sold OGE shares while 100 reduced holdings. 55 funds opened positions while 120 raised stakes. 132.15 million shares or 2.48% less from 135.51 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Voya Inv Management Limited Company has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE). Citigroup owns 70,637 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Creative Planning owns 64,130 shares. 338,147 were accumulated by Lord Abbett & Limited Liability Company. Virginia-based Virginia Retirement System Et Al has invested 0.02% in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE). 7,200 were accumulated by North Point Portfolio Managers Oh. Pictet Asset Management, United Kingdom-based fund reported 85,558 shares. Gam Ag has 0.01% invested in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) for 6,884 shares. Cap Fund Mngmt Sa invested in 0.02% or 44,911 shares. Moreover, Moneta Group Inc Investment Limited Liability Company has 0.03% invested in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE). Charles Schwab Inv Mngmt invested in 0.03% or 939,299 shares. Ubs Asset Americas has invested 0% in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE). Ameriprise Inc has invested 0.01% in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE). Bancshares Of Nova Scotia holds 74,347 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Salem Invest Counselors has invested 0.01% in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE).

Viking Fund Management Llc, which manages about $1.05 billion and $401.95 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Broadcom Inc by 2,200 shares to 11,200 shares, valued at $3.37 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 2,500 shares in the quarter, for a total of 31,500 shares, and has risen its stake in Occidental Pete (NYSE:OXY).

Analysts await Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) to report earnings on October, 3. They expect $2.53 EPS, up 7.20% or $0.17 from last year’s $2.36 per share. COST’s profit will be $1.10B for 29.13 P/E if the $2.53 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.89 actual EPS reported by Costco Wholesale Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 33.86% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.22, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 49 investors sold COST shares while 392 reduced holdings. 119 funds opened positions while 437 raised stakes. 300.70 million shares or 10.74% less from 336.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Parallax Volatility Advisers Limited Partnership stated it has 72,724 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Jump Trading Lc accumulated 0.15% or 1,875 shares. North Star Asset Management stated it has 1,176 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Tru Hldgs Incorporated owns 1.74M shares or 0.39% of their US portfolio. Evercore Wealth Limited Liability Company stated it has 129,432 shares. Smithfield Company, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 1,677 shares. Capital Invest Advisors Ltd Co has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Joel Isaacson And Comm Limited Liability accumulated 2,818 shares or 0.1% of the stock. Azimuth Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability has 46,041 shares. Sheets Smith Wealth Mgmt stated it has 1,911 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. Natixis holds 0.33% in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) or 218,394 shares. Neuberger Berman Gru Limited Liability Company accumulated 1.12M shares. Waratah Capital Advsrs has invested 2.37% of its portfolio in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Ferguson Wellman Cap reported 14,487 shares. Enterprise Serv reported 0.05% stake.

Since April 1, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $727,935 activity.