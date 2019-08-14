Oge Energy (OGE) Holder Envestnet Asset Management Has Cut Holding by $3.49 Million as Stock Value Rose; Altfest L J & Company Has Trimmed Its Exxon Mobil (XOM) Holding by $3.12 Million as Market Value Declined

Altfest L J & Company Inc decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) by 53.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Altfest L J & Company Inc sold 19,509 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The institutional investor held 16,918 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.72 million, down from 36,427 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Altfest L J & Company Inc who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $298.25 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.24% or $0.86 during the last trading session, reaching $70.49. About 11.93M shares traded or 13.58% up from the average. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 17/05/2018 – Exxon Baytown, Texas refinery completes crude unit overhaul; 12/04/2018 – EXXON BILLINGS MONTANA REFINERY HYDROCRACKER, HYDROTREATER SHUT FOR REPAIRS; 29/03/2018 – U.S. judge dismisses Exxon lawsuit to stop climate change probes; 29/04/2018 – Exxon Says PNG LNG Plant Now Operating at Normal Production Rates; 30/05/2018 – EXXON CEO DARREN WOODS CLOSES ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING IN DALLAS; 14/05/2018 – EXXONMOBIL XOM.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $80 FROM $73; 07/03/2018 – Houston Bus Jrn: Exclusive: Developer to invest $100M in revitalizing former Exxon campus; 27/04/2018 – STONE ENERGY TO BUY RAM POWELL FROM SHELL, EXXONMOBIL, ANADARKO; 05/04/2018 – Exxon imports LNG to keep tanks cool at Papua New Guinea plant; 16/05/2018 – ExxonMobil Disagrees With ISS Assessment of Executive Compensation Program

Envestnet Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Oge Energy Corp (OGE) by 49.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Envestnet Asset Management Inc sold 81,049 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.05% . The institutional investor held 83,858 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.62M, down from 164,907 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Oge Energy Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.59 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.47% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $42.89. About 831,852 shares traded. OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) has risen 19.47% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.47% the S&P500. Some Historical OGE News: 03/05/2018 – OGE Energy 1Q Rev $492.7M; 04/04/2018 – OG&E completes Mustang Energy Center; 03/05/2018 – OGE Energy Backs FY EPS $1.90-EPS $2.05; 05/03/2018 S&P REVISES OGE ENERGY CORP. OUTLOOK TO ‘NEGATIVE’ FROM ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘A-‘; 03/05/2018 – OGE Energy 1Q Net $55M; 13/03/2018 – OGE Energy Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – OGE ENERGY CORP QTRLY TOTAL OPERATING REVENUES $492.7 MLN VS $456.0 MLN; 03/05/2018 – OGE ENERGY CORP – COMPANY REAFFIRMS 2018 EARNINGS GUIDANCE BETWEEN $1.90 TO $2.05 PER AVERAGE DILUTED SHARE; 03/05/2018 – OGE Energy Corp. Backs 2018 EPS $1.90-EPS $2.05; 27/04/2018 – OGE: OGE Launches Institute for Ethics in Government Learning Portal

Altfest L J & Company Inc, which manages about $365.24 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHO) by 313,394 shares to 572,087 shares, valued at $17.00 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Caterpillar Inc Del (NYSE:CAT) by 11,660 shares in the quarter, for a total of 16,010 shares, and has risen its stake in Lockheed Martin Corp (NYSE:LMT).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 51 investors sold XOM shares while 747 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 607 raised stakes. 2.24 billion shares or 0.17% more from 2.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Putnam Invs Limited Liability Co holds 3.89 million shares. 70,981 were accumulated by Peoples Fincl Service Corporation. Gofen And Glossberg Ltd Company Il has invested 1.54% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Sumitomo Life Insur Company has invested 1.41% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Moreover, Professional Advisory Ser Incorporated has 0.18% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 11,392 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund holds 1.06% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 824,278 shares. Blume Cap Mgmt owns 0.86% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 20,250 shares. 7,810 are owned by Concorde Asset Mgmt. Main Street Rech Limited Liability Corporation has invested 1.01% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). 217,279 are owned by Parsec Financial. Moreover, Park Avenue Lc has 0.12% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 27,521 shares. Private Wealth Advsr Inc accumulated 45,782 shares. Swiss Bank & Trust has invested 1.34% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Lvw Advsr Limited Liability Corporation holds 1.48% or 68,514 shares. Jfs Wealth Ltd Liability Corporation reported 0.89% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.47 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.34, from 1.13 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 19 investors sold OGE shares while 100 reduced holdings. 55 funds opened positions while 120 raised stakes. 132.15 million shares or 2.48% less from 135.51 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning Ltd Liability Corp owns 6,600 shares or 0.21% of their US portfolio. Brighton Jones Ltd Liability Corp reported 5,457 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue holds 0.02% or 21,515 shares in its portfolio. Sequoia Advisors Llc, Ohio-based fund reported 5,656 shares. Korea Invest owns 137,000 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Advisory Network Limited Liability Co invested in 0% or 178 shares. Bank Of Nova Scotia invested in 74,347 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Tudor Et Al has 17,419 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Mariner Limited Liability Corp holds 0.04% of its portfolio in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) for 72,968 shares. Howe Rusling reported 920 shares. M&R Capital has invested 0.07% in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE). Ing Groep Nv holds 30,607 shares. Cwm invested in 0% or 221 shares. Moreover, Legal And General Group Public Limited Company has 0.02% invested in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE). 51,804 were reported by Convergence Inv Ltd.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc, which manages about $60.39B and $72.89B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Synchrony Finl (NYSE:SYF) by 554,093 shares to 694,370 shares, valued at $22.15M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ametek Inc New (NYSE:AME) by 173,441 shares in the quarter, for a total of 273,412 shares, and has risen its stake in Washington Prime Group New.