OGE Energy Corp. (OGE)’s Financial Results Comparing With Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Since OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) and Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) are part of the Electric Utilities industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio OGE Energy Corp. 43 4.06 N/A 2.08 20.64 Xcel Energy Inc. 59 2.85 N/A 2.51 23.78

Table 1 highlights OGE Energy Corp. and Xcel Energy Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Xcel Energy Inc. appears to has higher revenue and earnings than OGE Energy Corp. The business that is currently more affordable of the two stocks is the one that has a lower price-to-earnings ratio. OGE Energy Corp. is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Xcel Energy Inc., indicating that it is currently more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 represents OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) and Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets OGE Energy Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% Xcel Energy Inc. 0.00% 10.6% 2.8%

Volatility & Risk

OGE Energy Corp.’s current beta is 0.47 and it happens to be 53.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. In other hand, Xcel Energy Inc. has beta of 0.18 which is 82.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

OGE Energy Corp.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 0.5 and 0.3 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Xcel Energy Inc. are 0.7 and 0.6 respectively. Xcel Energy Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to OGE Energy Corp.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for OGE Energy Corp. and Xcel Energy Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score OGE Energy Corp. 2 1 1 2.25 Xcel Energy Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The consensus target price of OGE Energy Corp. is $41.38, with potential downside of -6.04%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

OGE Energy Corp. and Xcel Energy Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 71.5% and 78.4%. Insiders held 0.2% of OGE Energy Corp. shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.3% of Xcel Energy Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) OGE Energy Corp. 0.7% 0.68% 3.05% 6.66% 19.47% 9.59% Xcel Energy Inc. -1.41% 0.3% 6.64% 17.07% 28.78% 20.99%

For the past year OGE Energy Corp.’s stock price has smaller growth than Xcel Energy Inc.

Summary

Xcel Energy Inc. beats OGE Energy Corp. on 10 of the 11 factors.

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and energy services provider that offers physical delivery and related services for electricity and natural gas primarily in the south central United States. The company operates in two segments, Electric Utility and Natural Gas Midstream Operations. The Electric Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy in Oklahoma and western Arkansas. This segment furnishes retail electric service in 267 communities and their contiguous rural and suburban areas; and owns and operates coal-fired, natural gas-fired, wind-powered, and solar-powered generating facilities. The Natural Gas Midstream Operations segment is involved in gathering, processing, transporting, and storing natural gas; and the provision of crude oil gathering services, and interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline transportation and storage services to natural gas producers, industrial end users, and natural gas marketers. As of December 31, 2016, the company owned and operated interconnected electric generation, transmission, and distribution system, including 10 generating stations with an aggregate capability of 6,667 megawatts; and a transmission system comprising 52 substations and 4,889 structure miles of lines in Oklahoma, and 7 substations and 277 structure miles of lines in Arkansas. Its distribution system consisted of 342 substations, 29,278 structure miles of overhead lines, 2,690 miles of underground conduit, and 10,817 miles of underground conductors in Oklahoma, as well as 30 substations, 2,782 structure miles of overhead lines, 270 miles of underground conduit, and 692 miles of underground conductors in Arkansas. OGE Energy Corp. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Xcel Energy Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages primarily in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil and refuse, and wind energy sources. It also purchases, transports, distributes, and sells natural gas. In addition, the company develops and leases natural gas pipelines, and storage and compression facilities; and invests in rental housing projects, as well as procures equipment for construction of renewable generation facilities. It serves residential, commercial, and industrial customers in the portions of Colorado, Michigan, Minnesota, New Mexico, North Dakota, South Dakota, Texas, and Wisconsin. Xcel Energy Inc. was founded in 1909 and is based in Minneapolis, Minnesota.