OGE Energy Corp. (OGE)’s Financial Results Comparing With Spark Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:SPKEP)

We will be contrasting the differences between OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) and Spark Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:SPKEP) as far as risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Electric Utilities industry.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio OGE Energy Corp. 42 3.70 N/A 2.08 20.64 Spark Energy Inc. 24 0.40 N/A 0.19 130.26

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of OGE Energy Corp. and Spark Energy Inc. Spark Energy Inc. is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than OGE Energy Corp. Currently more affordable of the two stocks is the business with a lower price-to-earnings ratio. OGE Energy Corp.’s current price-to-earnings ratio is lower than that of Spark Energy Inc., which means that it is the affordable of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 provides OGE Energy Corp. and Spark Energy Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets OGE Energy Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% Spark Energy Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for OGE Energy Corp. and Spark Energy Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score OGE Energy Corp. 2 1 0 2.33 Spark Energy Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

OGE Energy Corp.’s consensus price target is $39.83, while its potential downside is -5.08%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 71.5% of OGE Energy Corp. shares are held by institutional investors while 6.16% of Spark Energy Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 0.2% of OGE Energy Corp. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) OGE Energy Corp. 0.7% 0.68% 3.05% 6.66% 19.47% 9.59% Spark Energy Inc. 0.38% 1.06% 2.01% 11.74% 4.43% 33.78%

For the past year OGE Energy Corp.’s stock price has smaller growth than Spark Energy Inc.

Summary

OGE Energy Corp. beats on 7 of the 9 factors Spark Energy Inc.

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and energy services provider that offers physical delivery and related services for electricity and natural gas primarily in the south central United States. The company operates in two segments, Electric Utility and Natural Gas Midstream Operations. The Electric Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy in Oklahoma and western Arkansas. This segment furnishes retail electric service in 267 communities and their contiguous rural and suburban areas; and owns and operates coal-fired, natural gas-fired, wind-powered, and solar-powered generating facilities. The Natural Gas Midstream Operations segment is involved in gathering, processing, transporting, and storing natural gas; and the provision of crude oil gathering services, and interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline transportation and storage services to natural gas producers, industrial end users, and natural gas marketers. As of December 31, 2016, the company owned and operated interconnected electric generation, transmission, and distribution system, including 10 generating stations with an aggregate capability of 6,667 megawatts; and a transmission system comprising 52 substations and 4,889 structure miles of lines in Oklahoma, and 7 substations and 277 structure miles of lines in Arkansas. Its distribution system consisted of 342 substations, 29,278 structure miles of overhead lines, 2,690 miles of underground conduit, and 10,817 miles of underground conductors in Oklahoma, as well as 30 substations, 2,782 structure miles of overhead lines, 270 miles of underground conduit, and 692 miles of underground conductors in Arkansas. OGE Energy Corp. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.