OGE Energy Corp. (OGE)’s Financial Results Comparing With CMS Energy Corporation (NYSE:CMS)

We are comparing OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) and CMS Energy Corporation (NYSE:CMS) on their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Electric Utilities companies, competing one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio OGE Energy Corp. 43 3.87 N/A 2.08 20.64 CMS Energy Corporation 57 2.56 N/A 2.10 27.68

Table 1 demonstrates OGE Energy Corp. and CMS Energy Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. CMS Energy Corporation appears to has higher revenue and earnings than OGE Energy Corp. When company has lower price-to-earnings means it is more affordable than its counterpart presently. OGE Energy Corp.’s shares have been trading at lower price-to-earnings ratio which means it is presently more affordable than CMS Energy Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets OGE Energy Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% CMS Energy Corporation 0.00% 12.1% 2.4%

Risk and Volatility

OGE Energy Corp. has a 0.47 beta, while its volatility is 53.00% which is less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. In other hand, CMS Energy Corporation has beta of 0.14 which is 86.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

OGE Energy Corp.’s Current Ratio is 0.5 while its Quick Ratio is 0.3. On the competitive side is, CMS Energy Corporation which has a 0.9 Current Ratio and a 0.7 Quick Ratio. CMS Energy Corporation is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to OGE Energy Corp.

Analyst Ratings

OGE Energy Corp. and CMS Energy Corporation Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score OGE Energy Corp. 2 1 1 2.25 CMS Energy Corporation 0 3 1 2.25

The consensus target price of OGE Energy Corp. is $41.38, with potential downside of -4.01%. CMS Energy Corporation on the other hand boasts of a $64.5 consensus target price and a 2.77% potential upside. The data provided earlier shows that CMS Energy Corporation appears more favorable than OGE Energy Corp., based on analyst belief.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 71.5% of OGE Energy Corp. shares are owned by institutional investors while 95.6% of CMS Energy Corporation are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 0.2% of OGE Energy Corp.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.5% of CMS Energy Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) OGE Energy Corp. 0.7% 0.68% 3.05% 6.66% 19.47% 9.59% CMS Energy Corporation 0.36% 0.97% 5.89% 13.18% 22.21% 17.26%

For the past year OGE Energy Corp.’s stock price has smaller growth than CMS Energy Corporation.

Summary

CMS Energy Corporation beats on 11 of the 11 factors OGE Energy Corp.

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and energy services provider that offers physical delivery and related services for electricity and natural gas primarily in the south central United States. The company operates in two segments, Electric Utility and Natural Gas Midstream Operations. The Electric Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy in Oklahoma and western Arkansas. This segment furnishes retail electric service in 267 communities and their contiguous rural and suburban areas; and owns and operates coal-fired, natural gas-fired, wind-powered, and solar-powered generating facilities. The Natural Gas Midstream Operations segment is involved in gathering, processing, transporting, and storing natural gas; and the provision of crude oil gathering services, and interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline transportation and storage services to natural gas producers, industrial end users, and natural gas marketers. As of December 31, 2016, the company owned and operated interconnected electric generation, transmission, and distribution system, including 10 generating stations with an aggregate capability of 6,667 megawatts; and a transmission system comprising 52 substations and 4,889 structure miles of lines in Oklahoma, and 7 substations and 277 structure miles of lines in Arkansas. Its distribution system consisted of 342 substations, 29,278 structure miles of overhead lines, 2,690 miles of underground conduit, and 10,817 miles of underground conductors in Oklahoma, as well as 30 substations, 2,782 structure miles of overhead lines, 270 miles of underground conduit, and 692 miles of underground conductors in Arkansas. OGE Energy Corp. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. It operates through three segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel-fired plants, as well as renewable energy and nuclear sources. This segmentÂ’s transmission and distribution system includes 214 miles of transmission overhead lines; 188 miles of high-voltage distribution overhead lines; 4 miles of high-voltage distribution underground lines; 4,430 miles of high-voltage distribution overhead lines; 19 miles of high-voltage distribution underground lines; 56,067 miles of electric distribution overhead lines; 10,532 miles of underground distribution lines; and substations. The Gas Utility segment is involved in the purchase, transmission, storage, distribution, and sale of natural gas. This segmentÂ’s gas transmission, storage, and distribution system comprises 1,670 miles of transmission lines; 15 gas storage fields; 27,920 miles of distribution mains; and 8 compressor stations. The Enterprises segment engages in the independent power production and marketing activities; and development of renewable generation. As of December 31, 2016, this segment had ownership interests in independent power plants totaling 1,177 megawatts. The company also operates an industrial bank providing unsecured consumer installment loans for financing home improvements. It serves 1.8 million electric customers and 1.8 million gas customers, including residential, commercial, and diversified industrial customers in MichiganÂ’s Lower Peninsula. CMS Energy Corporation was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Jackson, Michigan.