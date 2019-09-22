OGE Energy Corp. (OGE) Reaches $44.96 52-Week High; Internationa Flavors & Fragrances (IFF) Shorts Down By 0.77%

Internationa Flavors & Fragrances Inc (NYSE:IFF) had a decrease of 0.77% in short interest. IFF’s SI was 11.32 million shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 0.77% from 11.41 million shares previously. With 957,100 avg volume, 12 days are for Internationa Flavors & Fragrances Inc (NYSE:IFF)’s short sellers to cover IFF’s short positions. The stock decreased 1.59% or $1.94 during the last trading session, reaching $120.17. About 1.97M shares traded or 71.54% up from the average. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) has risen 10.46% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.46% the S&P500. Some Historical IFF News: 07/05/2018 – IFF’s Acquisition of Frutarom Expected to Be Neutral to Adjusted Cash Earnings Per Share in First Full Year; 07/05/2018 – IFF-FRUTAROM TO HAVE ABOUT $5.3B OF REV IN 2018 PRO-FORMA BASIS; 07/05/2018 – Intl Flavors & Fragrances 1Q Net $129.4M; 07/05/2018 – IFF Joins M&A Rush in Flavorings With $7.1 Billion Frutarom Deal; 06/03/2018 IFF Declares Dividend for First Quarter 2018; 07/05/2018 – IFF SEES DEAL AS DOUBLE-DIGIT CASH EPS ACCRETIVE IN 2ND YEAR; 09/05/2018 – IFF, FRUTAROM DEAL INCL TERMINATION FEES UP TO $191M; 07/05/2018 – IFF and Frutarom Expect Transaction to Be Double-Digit Accretive to Adjusted Cash Earnings Per Share in Second Full Year; 21/05/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of Take-Two Interactive Software, Zillow and International Flavors & Fragrances; 07/05/2018 – Flavor Giant IFF Goes Natural in $6.4 Billion Deal

The stock of OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) hit a new 52-week high and has $48.11 target or 7.00% above today’s $44.96 share price. The 8 months bullish chart indicates low risk for the $9.00B company. The 1-year high was reported on Sep, 22 by Barchart.com. If the $48.11 price target is reached, the company will be worth $630.00 million more. The stock increased 0.02% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $44.96. About 831,533 shares traded. OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) has risen 19.47% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.47% the S&P500. Some Historical OGE News: 17/05/2018 – OGE CEO tells shareholders company’s core is “rock solid”; 05/03/2018 S&P REVISES OGE ENERGY CORP. OUTLOOK TO ‘NEGATIVE’ FROM ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘A-‘; 12/04/2018 – OGE Energy Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – OGE ENERGY CORP QTRLY TOTAL OPERATING REVENUES $492.7 MLN VS $456.0 MLN; 05/03/2018 – S&PGR Rev. OGE Energy And Sub Otlks To Negative; Rtgs Afrmd; 03/05/2018 – OGE Energy Corp. Backs 2018 EPS $1.90-EPS $2.05; 03/05/2018 – OGE Energy Backs FY EPS $1.90-EPS $2.05; 03/05/2018 – OGE Energy 1Q EPS 27c; 03/05/2018 – OGE Energy Corp. 1Q EPS 27c; 03/05/2018 – OGE Energy 1Q Net $55M

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc., together with its subsidiaries, creates, makes, and supplies flavors and fragrances for use in various consumer products. The company has market cap of $12.83 billion. It operates through two divisions, Flavors and Fragrances. It has a 35.99 P/E ratio. The Flavors segment offers flavor compounds primarily to the food and beverage industries for use in consumer products, such as prepared foods, beverages, dairy, food, and sweet products.

Among 5 analysts covering International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. International Flavors & Fragrances has $16800 highest and $12500 lowest target. $137.33’s average target is 14.28% above currents $120.17 stock price. International Flavors & Fragrances had 9 analyst reports since March 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) earned “Overweight” rating by JP Morgan on Wednesday, August 7. The rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets with “Overweight” on Thursday, August 8. Berenberg downgraded the shares of IFF in report on Thursday, August 8 to “Hold” rating. Stifel Nicolaus maintained the shares of IFF in report on Monday, March 25 with “Hold” rating.

Among 3 analysts covering OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. OGE Energy has $4600 highest and $37 lowest target. $42.67’s average target is -5.09% below currents $44.96 stock price. OGE Energy had 4 analyst reports since April 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was downgraded by Goldman Sachs to “Sell” on Monday, April 8. As per Friday, September 6, the company rating was upgraded by Bank of America. The stock has “Neutral” rating by Mizuho on Friday, September 20.

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and energy services well-known provider that offers physical delivery and related services for electricity and natural gas primarily in the south central United States. The company has market cap of $9.00 billion. The firm operates in two divisions, Electric Utility and Natural Gas Midstream Operations. It has a 22.26 P/E ratio. The Electric Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy in Oklahoma and western Arkansas.