OGE Energy Corp. (OGE) EPS Estimated At $0.48; White Elm Capital Has Lowered Autodesk (ADSK) Holding

White Elm Capital Llc decreased Autodesk Inc (ADSK) stake by 9.82% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. White Elm Capital Llc sold 12,000 shares as Autodesk Inc (ADSK)’s stock declined 10.23%. The White Elm Capital Llc holds 110,215 shares with $17.17 million value, down from 122,215 last quarter. Autodesk Inc now has $33.71 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.73% or $2.7 during the last trading session, reaching $153.47. About 2.68 million shares traded or 60.65% up from the average. Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) has risen 22.97% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.97% the S&P500. Some Historical ADSK News: 06/03/2018 – Autodesk Sees FY19 Rev $2.46B-$2.51B; 15/05/2018 – Jana Adds Autodesk, Exits EQT Corp, Cuts First Data: 13F; 25/05/2018 – Autodesk forecasts second-quarter profit below estimates; 07/03/2018 – AUTODESK INC ADSK.O : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $150 FROM $130; 22/05/2018 – Autodesk Inc expected to post earnings of 3 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 06/03/2018 – AUTODESK INC ADSK.O FY2019 REV VIEW $2.55 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 20/04/2018 – DJ Autodesk Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ADSK); 11/04/2018 – AUTODESK INC ADSK.O : BAIRD RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $155 FROM $145; 06/03/2018 – Autodesk 4Q Loss $173.5M; 24/05/2018 – Autodesk Sees 2Q Adj EPS 13c-Adj EPS 16c

Analysts expect OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) to report $0.48 EPS on August, 8 before the open.They anticipate $0.07 EPS change or 12.73% from last quarter’s $0.55 EPS. OGE’s profit would be $96.09 million giving it 22.48 P/E if the $0.48 EPS is correct. After having $0.24 EPS previously, OGE Energy Corp.’s analysts see 100.00% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.49% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $43.16. About 1.01M shares traded. OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) has risen 19.47% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.47% the S&P500. Some Historical OGE News: 03/05/2018 – OGE Energy Backs FY EPS $1.90-EPS $2.05; 03/05/2018 – OGE Energy 1Q Rev $492.7M; 03/05/2018 – OGE Energy Corp. 1Q Net $55M; 03/05/2018 – OGE ENERGY 1Q EPS 27C, EST. 17C; 03/05/2018 – OGE ENERGY CORP – COMPANY REAFFIRMS 2018 EARNINGS GUIDANCE BETWEEN $1.90 TO $2.05 PER AVERAGE DILUTED SHARE; 13/03/2018 – OGE Energy Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – OGE Energy 1Q EPS 27c; 08/03/2018 – New 10-Megawatt SunPower® Solar Plant Generating Power for OG&E; 27/04/2018 – OGE: OGE Launches Institute for Ethics in Government Learning Portal; 03/05/2018 – OGE Energy Corp. 1Q Rev $492.7M

Analysts await Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) to report earnings on August, 22. They expect $0.33 earnings per share, up 650.00% or $0.39 from last year’s $-0.06 per share. ADSK’s profit will be $72.47M for 116.27 P/E if the $0.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.18 actual earnings per share reported by Autodesk, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 83.33% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 36 investors sold ADSK shares while 181 reduced holdings. 85 funds opened positions while 181 raised stakes. 198.61 million shares or 2.76% less from 204.24 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ally Financial invested in 0.12% or 4,000 shares. Nuwave Mgmt Ltd Liability Co invested 0.41% in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK). Lombard Odier Asset Mgmt (Europe) holds 0.04% in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) or 2,299 shares. Inv House Limited Company owns 52,130 shares. Bokf Na holds 8,349 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Metropolitan Life Insurance owns 108,041 shares. Pacific Heights Asset Mgmt Lc has 95,000 shares. Credit Suisse Ag holds 0.1% or 695,673 shares. Dupont Cap Management Corporation owns 0.02% invested in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) for 4,214 shares. Moody State Bank Tru Division accumulated 195 shares. Ameritas Prtnrs Inc holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) for 7,938 shares. Sheets Smith Wealth holds 2,116 shares. Moreover, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board has 0% invested in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) for 13,199 shares. Citadel Ltd Liability reported 2.15M shares. 362,673 were accumulated by California State Teachers Retirement.

Among 11 analysts covering Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK), 9 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 82% are positive. Autodesk had 24 analyst reports since February 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) has “Overweight” rating given on Friday, March 1 by Barclays Capital. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Monday, March 25 by Canaccord Genuity. RBC Capital Markets maintained Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) rating on Monday, February 25. RBC Capital Markets has “Outperform” rating and $175 target. The rating was maintained by Oppenheimer with “Buy” on Friday, March 1. The rating was maintained by Canaccord Genuity on Friday, March 1 with “Buy”. Evercore maintained Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) on Wednesday, February 20 with “Buy” rating. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) on Friday, March 1 with “Overweight” rating. As per Tuesday, March 5, the company rating was maintained by Argus Research. MUFG Securities Americas Inc maintained the stock with “Sell” rating in Friday, March 1 report. The company was maintained on Wednesday, March 20 by Evercore.

More notable recent Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “September 6th Options Now Available For Autodesk (ADSK) – Nasdaq” on July 29, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Autodesk: Buy Some Now, Some Later – Seeking Alpha” published on July 29, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Notable Wednesday Option Activity: OKTA, CRM, ADSK – Nasdaq” on July 10, 2019. More interesting news about Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Notable Friday Option Activity: CAR, BRKR, ADSK – Nasdaq” published on July 26, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Noteworthy ETF Outflows: RPG, KEYS, ADSK, IT – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 24, 2019.

More notable recent OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “How Much Are OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) Insiders Taking Off The Table? – Yahoo Finance” on July 23, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About OGE Energy Corp. (OGE) – Yahoo Finance” published on July 05, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Should You Care About OGE Energy Corp.â€™s (NYSE:OGE) Investment Potential? – Yahoo Finance” on July 05, 2019. More interesting news about OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Obsidian Energy regains NYSE compliance – Seeking Alpha” published on July 24, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Did You Miss OGE Energy’s (NYSE:OGE) 40% Share Price Gain? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 17, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.47 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.34, from 1.13 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 19 investors sold OGE Energy Corp. shares while 100 reduced holdings. 55 funds opened positions while 120 raised stakes. 132.15 million shares or 2.48% less from 135.51 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Brinker Cap has invested 0.04% in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE). Asset One Ltd reported 213,047 shares stake. Vigilant Capital Lc stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE). Price T Rowe Associates Md reported 0% of its portfolio in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE). Twin Mgmt has 0.45% invested in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE). Wellington Mngmt Llp holds 1.14 million shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Old Republic Corporation holds 0.74% of its portfolio in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) for 637,000 shares. Kbc Gp Nv holds 184,943 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. M&R Cap Mngmt holds 7,382 shares. Gsa Capital Prtnrs Llp reported 0.14% in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE). Merian (Uk), United Kingdom-based fund reported 1.29M shares. Pub Employees Retirement System Of Ohio holds 0.02% or 93,015 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund reported 135,615 shares. Us Natl Bank De invested in 31,612 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can holds 0.02% in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) or 157,533 shares.

Among 3 analysts covering OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE), 0 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. OGE Energy had 6 analyst reports since February 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Barclays Capital maintained it with “Sell” rating and $39 target in Wednesday, March 20 report. On Monday, April 8 the stock rating was downgraded by Goldman Sachs to “Sell”.

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and energy services well-known provider that offers physical delivery and related services for electricity and natural gas primarily in the south central United States. The company has market cap of $8.64 billion. The firm operates in two divisions, Electric Utility and Natural Gas Midstream Operations. It has a 20.65 P/E ratio. The Electric Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy in Oklahoma and western Arkansas.