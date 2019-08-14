OGE Energy Corp. (OGE) and WEC Energy Group Inc. (NYSE:WEC) Contrasting side by side

OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) and WEC Energy Group Inc. (NYSE:WEC) compete with each other in the Electric Utilities sector. We will analyze and compare their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio OGE Energy Corp. 42 3.79 N/A 2.08 20.64 WEC Energy Group Inc. 80 3.69 N/A 3.44 24.86

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for OGE Energy Corp. and WEC Energy Group Inc. WEC Energy Group Inc. seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to OGE Energy Corp. The company that is presently more affordable of the two stocks is the one that has a lower price-to-earnings ratio. OGE Energy Corp.’s shares have been trading at lower price-to-earnings ratio which means it is presently more affordable than WEC Energy Group Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of OGE Energy Corp. and WEC Energy Group Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets OGE Energy Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% WEC Energy Group Inc. 0.00% 11.1% 3.3%

Risk & Volatility

OGE Energy Corp. is 53.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 0.47 beta. WEC Energy Group Inc.’s 89.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 0.11 beta.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of OGE Energy Corp. is 0.3 while its Current Ratio is 0.5. Meanwhile, WEC Energy Group Inc. has a Current Ratio of 0.7 while its Quick Ratio is 0.6. WEC Energy Group Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than OGE Energy Corp.

Analyst Ratings

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for OGE Energy Corp. and WEC Energy Group Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score OGE Energy Corp. 2 1 0 2.33 WEC Energy Group Inc. 2 0 0 1.00

$39.83 is OGE Energy Corp.’s consensus price target while its potential downside is -7.26%. Competitively WEC Energy Group Inc. has a consensus price target of $84, with potential downside of -6.51%. The data from earlier shows that analysts opinion suggest that WEC Energy Group Inc. seems more appealing than OGE Energy Corp.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

OGE Energy Corp. and WEC Energy Group Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 71.5% and 77.1%. Insiders owned 0.2% of OGE Energy Corp. shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.1% of WEC Energy Group Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) OGE Energy Corp. 0.7% 0.68% 3.05% 6.66% 19.47% 9.59% WEC Energy Group Inc. -0.4% 2.8% 10.06% 19.62% 31.07% 23.39%

For the past year OGE Energy Corp.’s stock price has smaller growth than WEC Energy Group Inc.

Summary

On 11 of the 12 factors WEC Energy Group Inc. beats OGE Energy Corp.

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and energy services provider that offers physical delivery and related services for electricity and natural gas primarily in the south central United States. The company operates in two segments, Electric Utility and Natural Gas Midstream Operations. The Electric Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy in Oklahoma and western Arkansas. This segment furnishes retail electric service in 267 communities and their contiguous rural and suburban areas; and owns and operates coal-fired, natural gas-fired, wind-powered, and solar-powered generating facilities. The Natural Gas Midstream Operations segment is involved in gathering, processing, transporting, and storing natural gas; and the provision of crude oil gathering services, and interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline transportation and storage services to natural gas producers, industrial end users, and natural gas marketers. As of December 31, 2016, the company owned and operated interconnected electric generation, transmission, and distribution system, including 10 generating stations with an aggregate capability of 6,667 megawatts; and a transmission system comprising 52 substations and 4,889 structure miles of lines in Oklahoma, and 7 substations and 277 structure miles of lines in Arkansas. Its distribution system consisted of 342 substations, 29,278 structure miles of overhead lines, 2,690 miles of underground conduit, and 10,817 miles of underground conductors in Oklahoma, as well as 30 substations, 2,782 structure miles of overhead lines, 270 miles of underground conduit, and 692 miles of underground conductors in Arkansas. OGE Energy Corp. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

WEC Energy Group, Inc., through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric energy. The company operates through Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, We Power, and Corporate and Other segments. It generates electricity from coal, natural gas, oil, hydroelectric, wind, and biomass. The company provides electric utility services to customers in the paper, food products, foundry, mining, printing, and retail industries, as well as to governmental and health services. It also provides retail natural gas distribution services in the state of Wisconsin, as well as transports customer-owned natural gas; and generates, distributes, and sells steam. The company serves approximately 1.6 million electric customers and 2.8 million natural gas customers. In addition, it invests in and develops real estate properties, including business parks and other commercial real estate projects primarily in southeastern Wisconsin. The company was formerly known as Wisconsin Energy Corporation and changed its name to WEC Energy Group, Inc. in June 2015. WEC Energy Group, Inc. was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.