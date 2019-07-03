OGE Energy Corp. (OGE) and PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL) Comparison side by side

Both OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) and PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL) compete on a level playing field in the Electric Utilities industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio OGE Energy Corp. 42 3.85 N/A 2.08 20.00 PPL Corporation 31 2.92 N/A 2.57 11.94

Table 1 demonstrates OGE Energy Corp. and PPL Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. PPL Corporation appears to has lower revenue, but higher earnings than OGE Energy Corp. The business that is more expensive between the two has a higher P/E ratio. OGE Energy Corp.’s current P/E ratio is higher than that of PPL Corporation, which means that it is the expensive of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets OGE Energy Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% PPL Corporation 0.00% 15.7% 4.2%

Risk & Volatility

OGE Energy Corp. has a 0.55 beta, while its volatility is 45.00% which is less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. PPL Corporation’s 0.57 beta is the reason why it is 43.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

0.5 and 0.3 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of OGE Energy Corp. Its rival PPL Corporation’s Current and Quick Ratios are 0.6 and 0.5 respectively. PPL Corporation has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than OGE Energy Corp.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for OGE Energy Corp. and PPL Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score OGE Energy Corp. 2 1 0 2.33 PPL Corporation 1 4 1 2.17

OGE Energy Corp. has a -8.67% downside potential and an average target price of $39.83. On the other hand, PPL Corporation’s potential upside is 2.93% and its average target price is $32. The data from earlier shows that analysts belief suggest that PPL Corporation seems more appealing than OGE Energy Corp.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 71.1% of OGE Energy Corp. shares are owned by institutional investors while 76.3% of PPL Corporation are owned by institutional investors. About 0.3% of OGE Energy Corp.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.21% of PPL Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) OGE Energy Corp. 1.98% -1.37% -0.12% 8.87% 22.45% 6.2% PPL Corporation 0.92% -3.86% -0.84% -3.28% 10.85% 8.19%

For the past year OGE Energy Corp.’s stock price has smaller growth than PPL Corporation.

Summary

PPL Corporation beats on 7 of the 12 factors OGE Energy Corp.

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and energy services provider that offers physical delivery and related services for electricity and natural gas primarily in the south central United States. The company operates in two segments, Electric Utility and Natural Gas Midstream Operations. The Electric Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy in Oklahoma and western Arkansas. This segment furnishes retail electric service in 267 communities and their contiguous rural and suburban areas; and owns and operates coal-fired, natural gas-fired, wind-powered, and solar-powered generating facilities. The Natural Gas Midstream Operations segment is involved in gathering, processing, transporting, and storing natural gas; and the provision of crude oil gathering services, and interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline transportation and storage services to natural gas producers, industrial end users, and natural gas marketers. As of December 31, 2016, the company owned and operated interconnected electric generation, transmission, and distribution system, including 10 generating stations with an aggregate capability of 6,667 megawatts; and a transmission system comprising 52 substations and 4,889 structure miles of lines in Oklahoma, and 7 substations and 277 structure miles of lines in Arkansas. Its distribution system consisted of 342 substations, 29,278 structure miles of overhead lines, 2,690 miles of underground conduit, and 10,817 miles of underground conductors in Oklahoma, as well as 30 substations, 2,782 structure miles of overhead lines, 270 miles of underground conduit, and 692 miles of underground conductors in Arkansas. OGE Energy Corp. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

PPL Corporation, a utility company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates in three segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated, and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves 324,000 natural gas and 407,000 electric customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 521,000 customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and approximately 28,000 customers in 5 counties in southwestern Virginia, and 4 customers in Tennessee. The company also provides electric delivery services to approximately 1.4 million customers in Pennsylvania; and operates 15 electricity distribution networks in the United Kingdom, as well as delivers natural gas to customers in Kentucky; generates electricity from power plants in Kentucky; and sells wholesale electricity to 11 municipalities in Kentucky. PPL Corporation was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Allentown, Pennsylvania.