Oge Energy Com $Us (OGE) Stock Value Declined While Twin Capital Management Upped by $1.69 Million Its Holding; Automatic Data Processing Com (ADP) Shareholder Sumitomo Life Insurance Company Lowered Its Stake by $393,366

Twin Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Oge Energy Corp Com $Us (OGE) by 22.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Twin Capital Management Inc bought 39,210 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.12% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 211,040 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.10 million, up from 171,830 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Oge Energy Corp Com $Us for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.63B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.10% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $43.12. About 326,602 shares traded. OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) has risen 22.45% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.02% the S&P500. Some Historical OGE News: 03/05/2018 – OGE ENERGY CORP QTRLY TOTAL OPERATING REVENUES $492.7 MLN VS $456.0 MLN; 03/05/2018 – OGE Energy Corp. 1Q EPS 27c; 13/03/2018 – OGE Energy Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 27/04/2018 – OGE: OGE Launches Institute for Ethics in Government Learning Portal; 03/05/2018 – OGE Energy 1Q EPS 27c; 22/04/2018 – DJ OGE Energy Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (OGE); 03/05/2018 – OGE ENERGY 1Q EPS 27C, EST. 17C; 03/05/2018 – OGE Energy Corp. Backs 2018 EPS $1.90-EPS $2.05; 03/05/2018 – OGE Energy Corp. 1Q Rev $492.7M; 05/03/2018 – S&PGR Rev. OGE Energy And Sub Otlks To Negative; Rtgs Afrmd

Sumitomo Life Insurance Company decreased its stake in Automatic Data Processing Inc Com (ADP) by 10.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sumitomo Life Insurance Company sold 2,474 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.92% with the market. The institutional investor held 21,363 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.41M, down from 23,837 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Company who had been investing in Automatic Data Processing Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $70.93B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.67% or $1.1 during the last trading session, reaching $162.97. About 705,162 shares traded. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) has risen 25.81% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.38% the S&P500. Some Historical ADP News: 14/03/2018 – ADP ADP.PA – IN FEB TRAFFIC WITHIN FRANCE WAS DOWN BY 7.0%;; 14/03/2018 – U.S. ADP Feb. Regional Employment Report (Table); 16/05/2018 – ADP ADP.PA – SINCE THE BEGINNING OF THE YEAR, PARIS AÉROPORT PASSENGER TRAFFIC HAS INCREASED BY 2.3%, WITH A TOTAL OF 31.5 MILLION PASSENGERS; 18/04/2018 – ADP Appoints Thomas J. Lynch and Scott F. Powers to Bd of Directors; 25/04/2018 – April 2018 ADP National Employment Report®, ADP Small Business Report® and ADP National Franchise Report® to be Released on; 02/05/2018 – Automatic Data Still Sees FY18 Revenue Growth of 7%-8%; 13/04/2018 – ADP ADP.PA – IN MARCH INTERNATIONAL TRAFFIC (EXCLUDING EUROPE) WAS UP (+9.7%); 22/04/2018 – DJ Automatic Data Processing Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ADP); 02/05/2018 – ADP RAISING FISCAL 2018 ADJUSTED EPS GROWTH OUTLOOK TO 16%- 17%; 11/04/2018 – ADP BOOSTS QTR DIV/SHR TO 69C FROM 63C, EST. 63C

Since January 8, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 8 selling transactions for $8.86 million activity. Another trade for 24,791 shares valued at $3.26 million was sold by Rodriguez Carlos A. The insider Weinstein Donald sold 1,706 shares worth $256,567. 1,314 shares were sold by Perrotti Thomas J, worth $176,063. Black Maria sold 1,614 shares worth $236,629. $509,766 worth of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) was sold by O’Brien Dermot J. $875,129 worth of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) shares were sold by Politi Douglas W.

Analysts await Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $1.13 EPS, up 22.83% or $0.21 from last year’s $0.92 per share. ADP’s profit will be $491.81M for 36.06 P/E if the $1.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.77 actual EPS reported by Automatic Data Processing, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -36.16% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.95 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 49 investors sold ADP shares while 424 reduced holdings. 127 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 340.50 million shares or 5.38% less from 359.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Asset Mgmt owns 6,620 shares or 0.13% of their US portfolio. Wespac Advsrs Lc has 2,443 shares. State Farm Mutual Automobile Ins Com invested in 4.15M shares. Eagle Global Advisors Ltd Liability Corporation holds 4,703 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Barr E S invested in 1,575 shares. Rowland & Investment Counsel Adv has 75,714 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Advsrs Ltd Ltd Liability Company invested in 567 shares. Raymond James Na accumulated 0.52% or 56,979 shares. M Secs holds 0.13% of its portfolio in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) for 3,620 shares. Flossbach Von Storch Ag owns 3,600 shares. Highland Capital Ltd Partnership holds 34,000 shares. Sigma Planning holds 13,050 shares. Wellington Shields Capital Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.05% in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams, a Alabama-based fund reported 9,119 shares. Blue Fincl Capital invested in 0.52% or 6,218 shares.

Sumitomo Life Insurance Company, which manages about $743.92 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Texas Roadhouse Inc Cl A (NASDAQ:TXRH) by 9,946 shares to 28,685 shares, valued at $1.78M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Welltower Inc Com by 4,466 shares in the quarter, for a total of 24,360 shares, and has risen its stake in Anadarko Pete Corp Com (NYSE:APC).

Twin Capital Management Inc, which manages about $948.03M and $2.03 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares International Treasury (IGOV) by 7,190 shares to 89,765 shares, valued at $4.40M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Coca Cola Co Com (NYSE:KO) by 44,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 328,190 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Ftse Emerging Markets (VWO).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.47 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.34, from 1.13 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 19 investors sold OGE shares while 100 reduced holdings. 55 funds opened positions while 120 raised stakes. 132.15 million shares or 2.48% less from 135.51 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Utah Retirement Systems reported 37,610 shares. Pnc Financial Svcs Group Inc invested in 229,518 shares. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt holds 0.01% of its portfolio in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) for 1,768 shares. Balyasny Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp owns 61,915 shares. Invesco Limited has 0.03% invested in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE). Raymond James Svcs Advisors reported 63,354 shares. Whittier accumulated 0% or 16 shares. Glenmede Trust Na reported 0.05% stake. Korea Investment Corporation reported 0.03% of its portfolio in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE). Alpha Windward Limited Liability owns 12,000 shares. Convergence Llc holds 51,804 shares or 0.49% of its portfolio. Charter Tru reported 0.07% of its portfolio in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE). Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt owns 35,187 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Zacks Inv has 11,920 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Employees Retirement Sys Of Texas reported 67,000 shares.