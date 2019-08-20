OFS Credit Company (OCCI) to pay $0.17 on Sep 30, 2019; Mendon Capital Advisors Has Boosted By $907,119 Its Fidelity Southern New (LION) Holding

OFS Credit Company Inc (NASDAQ:OCCI) is expected to pay $0.17 on Sep 30, 2019. (NASDAQ:OCCI) shareholders before Sep 20, 2019 will receive the $0.17 dividend. OFS Credit Company Inc’s current price of $16.70 translates into 1.00% yield. OFS Credit Company Inc’s dividend has Sep 23, 2019 as record date. Jul 12, 2019 is the announcement. The stock increased 0.91% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $16.7. About 10,375 shares traded. OFS Credit Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCCI) has 0.00% since August 20, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Mendon Capital Advisors Corp increased Fidelity Southern Corp New (LION) stake by 3.96% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp acquired 33,597 shares as Fidelity Southern Corp New (LION)’s stock 0.00%. The Mendon Capital Advisors Corp holds 881,616 shares with $24.15M value, up from 848,019 last quarter. Fidelity Southern Corp New now has $856.55M valuation. The stock decreased 0.58% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $30.97. About 1.15M shares traded or 514.60% up from the average. Fidelity Southern Corporation (NASDAQ:LION) has 0.00% since August 20, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical LION News: 03/05/2018 – Fidelity Southern Non-Deal Roadshow Set By KBW for May. 10-11; 02/04/2018 Fidelity Southern Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average; 22/04/2018 – DJ Fidelity Southern Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LION); 19/04/2018 – FIDELITY SOUTHERN CORP QTRLY NET INTEREST INCOME $34.8 MLN VS $32.2 MLN; 19/04/2018 – Fidelity Southern 1Q EPS 43c; 20/04/2018 – Fidelity Southern Corporation Declares Second Quarter Cash Dividend; 16/05/2018 – Dir Harp Jr Gifts 800 Of Fidelity Southern Corp; 14/05/2018 – Fidelity Southern Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average

OFS Credit Company, Inc. operates as a closed-end management investment firm in the United States. The company has market cap of $41.84 million. The firm primarily focuses on investing in debt and subordinated securities; corporate credit investments, including leveraged loans and high yield bonds; opportunistic credit investments, such as stressed and distressed credit situations and long/short credit investments; and other credit-related instruments. It currently has negative earnings.

Since March 7, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $305,000 activity. 10,000 shares valued at $305,000 were bought by SMITH RANKIN M JR on Thursday, March 7.

Mendon Capital Advisors Corp decreased Manning & Napier Inc (NYSE:MN) stake by 654,570 shares to 853,878 valued at $1.79 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Fb Finl Corp stake by 90,840 shares and now owns 1.92M shares. Morgan Stanley (Put) (NYSE:MS) was reduced too.