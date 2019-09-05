OFS Credit Company (OCCI) to pay $0.17 on Sep 30, 2019; GREENPOWER MOTOR CO ORDINARY SHARE (GPVRF) Shorts Up By 278.49%

GREENPOWER MOTOR CO INC ORDINARY SHARE (OTCMKTS:GPVRF) had an increase of 278.49% in short interest. GPVRF’s SI was 35,200 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 278.49% from 9,300 shares previously. With 12,000 avg volume, 3 days are for GREENPOWER MOTOR CO INC ORDINARY SHARE (OTCMKTS:GPVRF)’s short sellers to cover GPVRF’s short positions. The stock decreased 2.47% or $0.0092 during the last trading session, reaching $0.3637. About 1,000 shares traded. GreenPower Motor Company Inc. (OTCMKTS:GPVRF) has 0.00% since September 5, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

OFS Credit Company Inc (NASDAQ:OCCI) is expected to pay $0.17 on Sep 30, 2019. (NASDAQ:OCCI) shareholders before Sep 20, 2019 will receive the $0.17 dividend. OFS Credit Company Inc’s current price of $16.57 translates into 1.01% yield. OFS Credit Company Inc’s dividend has Sep 23, 2019 as record date. Jul 12, 2019 is the announcement. The stock decreased 0.18% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $16.57. About 5,784 shares traded. OFS Credit Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCCI) has 0.00% since September 5, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

OFS Credit Company, Inc. operates as a closed-end management investment firm in the United States. The company has market cap of $41.51 million. The firm primarily focuses on investing in debt and subordinated securities; corporate credit investments, including leveraged loans and high yield bonds; opportunistic credit investments, such as stressed and distressed credit situations and long/short credit investments; and other credit-related instruments. It currently has negative earnings.

GreenPower Motor Company Inc. develops, makes, and distributes electric vehicles for commercial markets. The company has market cap of $38.99 million. It offers all-electric low floor transit style buses, all-electric high floor school or shuttle buses, and all-electric double decker buses. It currently has negative earnings.

