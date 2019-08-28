OFS Credit Company (OCCI) to pay $0.17 on Sep 30, 2019; Friess Associates Has Trimmed Foot Locker (FL) Position

Friess Associates Llc decreased Foot Locker Inc. (FL) stake by 27.65% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Friess Associates Llc sold 96,778 shares as Foot Locker Inc. (FL)’s stock declined 26.80%. The Friess Associates Llc holds 253,222 shares with $15.35M value, down from 350,000 last quarter. Foot Locker Inc. now has $3.88 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.04% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $35.32. About 3.14M shares traded. Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) has declined 14.97% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.97% the S&P500. Some Historical FL News: 16/03/2018 – Champs Sports Opens New Flagship Store In NYC’s Times Square; 23/04/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Foot Locker, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of May 8, 2018 (FL); 25/05/2018 – Foot Locker Debt on Its Balance Sheet Was $125M at May 5; 09/04/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of Commencement of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Foot Locker, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of May 8, 2018; 02/04/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Announces a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Foot Locker, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of; 18/05/2018 – Foot Locker Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/04/2018 – Hagens Berman Alerts Investors in Foot Locker, Inc. to the May 8, 2018 Lead Plaintiff Deadline in the Pending Securities Class Action and to Possible lmproper Insider Trading; 25/05/2018 – Foot Locker is the spot to find all the cool shoes, says footwear and apparel analyst Sam Poser; 03/05/2018 – Deadline Alert: The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Foot Locker, Inc. (FL); 14/03/2018 – Footaction Debuts ‘UNCOVER’ Featuring Jonathan Mannion and Freddie Gibbs with REVOLT TV

OFS Credit Company Inc (NASDAQ:OCCI) is expected to pay $0.17 on Sep 30, 2019. (NASDAQ:OCCI) shareholders before Sep 20, 2019 will receive the $0.17 dividend. OFS Credit Company Inc’s current price of $16.57 translates into 1.01% yield. OFS Credit Company Inc’s dividend has Sep 23, 2019 as record date. Jul 12, 2019 is the announcement. The stock increased 0.18% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $16.57. About 5,655 shares traded. OFS Credit Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCCI) has 0.00% since August 28, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

More notable recent Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Are Analysts Expecting From Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) In The Year Ahead? – Yahoo Finance” on August 22, 2019, also Schaeffersresearch.com with their article: “Analysts Grow Cautious on HPQ and FL Stocks Ahead of Earnings – Schaeffers Research” published on August 20, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “5 Top Stock Trades for Tuesday: NFLX, AMGN, ACB, BMY – Investorplace.com” on August 26, 2019. More interesting news about Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “What Happened in the Stock Market Today – Yahoo Finance” published on August 23, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Wedbush Defends Foot Locker’s Q2, Susquehanna Downgrades Stock – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 26, 2019.

Friess Associates Llc increased Upland Software Inc. stake by 7,779 shares to 151,708 valued at $6.43M in 2019Q1. It also upped Cisco Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) stake by 34,267 shares and now owns 299,267 shares. Elanco Animal Health Inc. was raised too.

Among 14 analysts covering Foot Locker Inc (NYSE:FL), 8 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 57% are positive. Foot Locker Inc has $85 highest and $3700 lowest target. $57.40’s average target is 62.51% above currents $35.32 stock price. Foot Locker Inc had 29 analyst reports since March 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Monday, March 4 by Robert W. Baird. On Wednesday, April 10 the stock rating was downgraded by Citigroup to “Neutral”. Wedbush maintained it with “Buy” rating and $73 target in Monday, March 4 report. The stock of Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) has “Buy” rating given on Monday, August 19 by Deutsche Bank. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Monday, August 26 by Citigroup. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Monday, March 4 by FBR Capital. The company was downgraded on Monday, August 26 by Susquehanna. Susquehanna maintained it with “Buy” rating and $80 target in Friday, March 1 report. The firm has “Buy” rating by B. Riley & Co given on Monday, August 26. The stock of Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) earned “Outperform” rating by Wedbush on Monday, August 26.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.26, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 38 investors sold FL shares while 146 reduced holdings. 89 funds opened positions while 111 raised stakes. 106.29 million shares or 0.42% less from 106.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Walleye Trading Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL). Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Ltd invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL). Quantitative Systematic Strategies Lc holds 0.21% or 13,761 shares. Kentucky Retirement holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) for 4,936 shares. Pinebridge Invs LP holds 6,166 shares. Sg Americas Securities Ltd Llc invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL). Wespac Advisors Limited Liability Company accumulated 0.26% or 6,114 shares. Ww Asset owns 9,689 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Goldman Sachs Grp owns 1.69 million shares. Legal General Grp Public Lc owns 484,064 shares. Artemis Invest Mgmt Llp reported 194,100 shares stake. Virtu Financial Limited Co has 0.01% invested in Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL). Investment Counsel accumulated 4,935 shares. Jennison Associates Limited Liability Company accumulated 298,623 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Citadel Advsrs invested in 0.03% or 927,338 shares.