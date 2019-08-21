OFS Credit Company (OCCI) to pay $0.17 on Sep 30, 2019; 0 Bullish Analysts Covering Ally Financial Inc. (ALLY)

OFS Credit Company Inc (NASDAQ:OCCI) is expected to pay $0.17 on Sep 30, 2019. (NASDAQ:OCCI) shareholders before Sep 20, 2019 will receive the $0.17 dividend. OFS Credit Company Inc’s current price of $16.55 translates into 1.01% yield. OFS Credit Company Inc’s dividend has Sep 23, 2019 as record date. Jul 12, 2019 is the announcement. The stock decreased 0.90% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $16.55. About 49,476 shares traded or 178.27% up from the average. OFS Credit Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCCI) has 0.00% since August 21, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Among 2 analysts covering Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Ally Financial has $3400 highest and $32 lowest target. $33’s average target is 7.42% above currents $30.72 stock price. Ally Financial had 4 analyst reports since February 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Friday, July 19 by Nomura. As per Monday, April 22, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley. See Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) latest ratings:

19/07/2019 Broker: Nomura Rating: Neutral Old Target: $29.0000 New Target: $34.0000 Maintain

23/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

22/04/2019 Broker: Morgan Stanley Old Rating: Equal-Weight New Rating: Equal-Weight Old Target: $30 New Target: $32 Maintain

26/02/2019 Broker: Sandler O’Neill Old Rating: Hold New Rating: Buy Upgrade

The stock decreased 0.84% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $30.72. About 2.53 million shares traded. Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) has risen 20.24% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.24% the S&P500. Some Historical ALLY News: 08/05/2018 – Westlake Announces Agreement with Ally’s SmartAuction; 15/03/2018 – Ally Financial Sees 1Q Other Revenue Relatively Flat; 26/04/2018 – Ally Financial 1Q EPS 57c; 19/04/2018 – Ally Financial Inc Names Doug Timmerman Pres of Auto Finance; 16/05/2018 – Ally Encourages Consumers to Save Their Savings with New Campaign; 29/05/2018 – Ally Financial Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/04/2018 – Ally Financial Inc Names Jason Schugel Chief Risk Officer; 31/05/2018 – America’s Top Neighborhood Vibes: Ally Home Survey Finds a “Quiet and Quaint” Neighborhood Most Popular With Americans, Followe; 19/04/2018 – Ally Financial Inc Says Auto Finance Vice Chairman Tim Russi to Leave Oct; 26/04/2018 – ALLY FINANCIAL INC QTRLY CORE ROTCE 10.6 PCT VS 8.2 PCT

More notable recent Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Ally Financial raised to investment grade by Fitch – Seeking Alpha” on August 19, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Ally’s Low Profitability Does Not Support Its Valuations, Buybacks Nearing End – Seeking Alpha” published on July 26, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “3 Banking Options For People With Inconsistent Income – Benzinga” on July 29, 2019. More interesting news about Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “GMAC Capital Trust I: Another Safe High Yielder – Seeking Alpha” published on August 05, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “Atlanta fintech aimed at children spending raises $39M – Atlanta Business Chronicle” with publication date: August 19, 2019.

Ally Financial Inc., a diversified financial services company, provides a range of financial services and products for consumers, businesses, automotive dealers, and corporate clients in the United States. The company has market cap of $11.99 billion. It offers dealer financial services, including automotive finance and insurance products, mortgage finance, and corporate finance. It has a 7.81 P/E ratio. The firm also provides automotive finance services for clients and automotive dealers, such as inventory financing and leasing for new and used vehicles; term loans, including real estate, automotive fleet financing, and transportation and equipment financing; and vehicle remarketing services, as well as vehicle service contracts and guaranteed asset protection (GAP) waiver products.

OFS Credit Company, Inc. operates as a closed-end management investment firm in the United States. The company has market cap of $41.46 million. The firm primarily focuses on investing in debt and subordinated securities; corporate credit investments, including leveraged loans and high yield bonds; opportunistic credit investments, such as stressed and distressed credit situations and long/short credit investments; and other credit-related instruments. It currently has negative earnings.