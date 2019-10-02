OFS Credit Company (OCCI) to pay $0.17 on Oct 31, 2019; Genworth Financial (GNW) Sentiment Is 0.95

OFS Credit Company Inc (NASDAQ:OCCI) is expected to pay $0.17 on Oct 31, 2019. (NASDAQ:OCCI) shareholders before Oct 23, 2019 will receive the $0.17 dividend. OFS Credit Company Inc’s current price of $17.65 translates into 0.95% yield. OFS Credit Company Inc’s dividend has Oct 24, 2019 as record date. Jul 12, 2019 is the announcement. The stock increased 0.63% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $17.65. About 11,640 shares traded. OFS Credit Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCCI) has 0.00% since October 2, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Genworth Financial Inc (GNW) investors sentiment increased to 0.95 in 2019 Q2. It’s up 0.05, from 0.9 in 2019Q1. The ratio is positive, as 91 funds started new or increased stock positions, while 96 sold and reduced stakes in Genworth Financial Inc. The funds in our database now have: 302.17 million shares, down from 306.35 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of funds holding Genworth Financial Inc in top ten stock positions was flat from 3 to 3 for the same number . Sold All: 29 Reduced: 67 Increased: 68 New Position: 23.

OFS Credit Company, Inc. operates as a closed-end management investment firm in the United States. The company has market cap of $44.22 million. The firm primarily focuses on investing in debt and subordinated securities; corporate credit investments, including leveraged loans and high yield bonds; opportunistic credit investments, such as stressed and distressed credit situations and long/short credit investments; and other credit-related instruments. It currently has negative earnings.

Shah Capital Management holds 13.68% of its portfolio in Genworth Financial, Inc. for 6.64 million shares. Litespeed Management L.L.C. owns 2.39 million shares or 10.02% of their US portfolio. Moreover, New Generation Advisors Llc has 8.85% invested in the company for 3.03 million shares. The New York-based Adirondack Research & Management Inc. has invested 1.2% in the stock. Highvista Strategies Llc, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 578,000 shares.

Analysts await Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.24 earnings per share, down 17.24% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.29 per share. GNW’s profit will be $120.84M for 4.46 P/E if the $0.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.40 actual earnings per share reported by Genworth Financial, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -40.00% negative EPS growth.

Genworth Financial, Inc. provides insurance and homeownership solutions in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $2.16 billion. It operates through five divisions: U.S. It has a 13.54 P/E ratio. Mortgage Insurance, Canada Mortgage Insurance, Australia Mortgage Insurance, U.S.

