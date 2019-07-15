OFS Credit Company (OCCI) to pay $0.17 on Jul 31, 2019; Commercial Metals Company (CMC) SI Decreased By 4.31%

Commercial Metals Company (NYSE:CMC) had a decrease of 4.31% in short interest. CMC’s SI was 4.99 million shares in July as released by FINRA. Its down 4.31% from 5.21 million shares previously. With 1.45 million avg volume, 3 days are for Commercial Metals Company (NYSE:CMC)’s short sellers to cover CMC’s short positions. The SI to Commercial Metals Company’s float is 4.31%. The stock increased 2.96% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $17.73. About 1.47M shares traded. Commercial Metals Company (NYSE:CMC) has declined 27.58% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.01% the S&P500. Some Historical CMC News: 22/03/2018 – COMMERCIAL METALS 2Q ADJ EPS 26C; 22/03/2018 – COMMERCIAL METALS 2Q ADJ EPS 26C, EST. 27C; 29/03/2018 – CMC MARKETS PLC – NET OPERATING INCOME FOR SECOND HALF WILL BE MODERATELY ABOVE FIRST HALF AND SIGNIFICANTLY ABOVE PRIOR YEAR; 10/05/2018 – CMC Magnetics Corp. Apr Rev NT$697.8M Vs NT$787.6M; 10/05/2018 – CMC Announces 2018 Hall of Fame Inductees; 15/05/2018 – CMC Magnetics Corp. 1Q Net Loss NT$450.7M Vs NT$520.6M; 12/04/2018 – New CMC Study Shows Digital Behavior is Powered by Culture Across All Demographic Segments; 24/05/2018 – RECRO PHARMA INC – CRL RAISED CMC RELATED QUESTIONS ON EXTRACTABLE AND LEACHABLE DATA PROVIDED IN NDA; 09/03/2018 – Commercial Metals Volume Jumps Almost Six Times 20 Day Average; 27/04/2018 – Oklahoma Gov: Gov. Fallin Helps Commercial Metals Company Celebrate Dedication of New Micro Mill in Durant

OFS Credit Company Inc (NASDAQ:OCCI) is expected to pay $0.17 on Jul 31, 2019. (NASDAQ:OCCI) shareholders before Jul 23, 2019 will receive the $0.17 dividend. OFS Credit Company Inc’s current price of $17.80 translates into 0.94% yield. OFS Credit Company Inc’s dividend has Jul 24, 2019 as record date. Apr 12, 2019 is the announcement. The stock increased 0.39% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $17.8. About 8,255 shares traded. OFS Credit Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCCI) has 0.00% since July 15, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

OFS Credit Company, Inc. operates as a closed-end management investment firm in the United States. The company has market cap of $44.59 million. The firm primarily focuses on investing in debt and subordinated securities; corporate credit investments, including leveraged loans and high yield bonds; opportunistic credit investments, such as stressed and distressed credit situations and long/short credit investments; and other credit-related instruments. It currently has negative earnings.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.27, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 34 investors sold Commercial Metals Company shares while 46 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 69 raised stakes. 103.53 million shares or 2.87% more from 100.65 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Blackrock reported 13.48M shares. Amalgamated Natl Bank stated it has 17,132 shares. Moreover, Alliancebernstein Lp has 0% invested in Commercial Metals Company (NYSE:CMC). Brinker Inc accumulated 0.02% or 35,155 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund owns 79,870 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Commonwealth Retail Bank Of invested in 22,500 shares. The New York-based Millennium Management Limited has invested 0% in Commercial Metals Company (NYSE:CMC). First Advisors Lp reported 0% of its portfolio in Commercial Metals Company (NYSE:CMC). Ameriprise Financial holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Commercial Metals Company (NYSE:CMC) for 740,210 shares. Riverhead Mgmt Ltd reported 12,403 shares stake. Highline Cap Mgmt Limited Partnership has 4.04 million shares. Dean Investment Ltd Llc invested 0.87% of its portfolio in Commercial Metals Company (NYSE:CMC). Thrivent Financial For Lutherans invested 0% of its portfolio in Commercial Metals Company (NYSE:CMC). Manufacturers Life Insurance Com The has invested 0% in Commercial Metals Company (NYSE:CMC). Royal National Bank & Trust Of Canada owns 52,309 shares for 0% of their portfolio.

