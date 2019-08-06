OFS Credit Company (OCCI) to pay $0.17 on Aug 30, 2019; ITEM 9 LABS (INLB) Sellers Increased By 130.43% Their Shorts

OFS Credit Company Inc (NASDAQ:OCCI) is expected to pay $0.17 on Aug 30, 2019. (NASDAQ:OCCI) shareholders before Aug 22, 2019 will receive the $0.17 dividend. OFS Credit Company Inc’s current price of $16.75 translates into 1.00% yield. OFS Credit Company Inc’s dividend has Aug 23, 2019 as record date. Jul 12, 2019 is the announcement. The stock increased 0.66% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $16.75. About 19,752 shares traded or 9.93% up from the average. OFS Credit Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCCI) has 0.00% since August 6, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

ITEM 9 LABS CORP (OTCMKTS:INLB) had an increase of 130.43% in short interest. INLB’s SI was 5,300 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 130.43% from 2,300 shares previously. With 5,400 avg volume, 1 days are for ITEM 9 LABS CORP (OTCMKTS:INLB)’s short sellers to cover INLB’s short positions. The stock decreased 7.81% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $2.95. About 2,440 shares traded. Item 9 Labs Corp. (OTCMKTS:INLB) has 0.00% since August 6, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

More notable recent Item 9 Labs Corp. (OTCMKTS:INLB) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “CV Sciences Skewing Successfully Thanks To CBD Sales – Benzinga” on March 21, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Q&A: SOL Global’s CEO Brady Cobb Chats About The Brave New World Of Cannabis Investing – Benzinga” published on January 30, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Hemp Stocks: A Look At Leading Public Hemp Companies – Benzinga” on October 05, 2018. More interesting news about Item 9 Labs Corp. (OTCMKTS:INLB) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Buyer Beware: Investing In Marijuana Stocks – Benzinga” published on September 26, 2018 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Montana-Based Grower And Processor Vitality Quickly Gathering Hemp Market Share – Benzinga” with publication date: December 07, 2018.

Item 9 Labs Corp. develops and manufactures marijuana products and proprietary delivery platforms. The company has market cap of $176.16 million. The company's products include Air Allergy, a discreet personal filter, which protects from irritating airborne allergens; and Air Sleep/Snore, a drug-free relief for congestion and snoring caused by nasal breathing difficulties. It currently has negative earnings. It focuses on offering its products to sleeping partners, individuals with chronic sinus issues, individuals that suffer from chronic sleep disorders, and individuals with allergies in the United States, Canada, Asia, and the European Union.

OFS Credit Company, Inc. operates as a closed-end management investment firm in the United States. The company has market cap of $41.96 million. The firm primarily focuses on investing in debt and subordinated securities; corporate credit investments, including leveraged loans and high yield bonds; opportunistic credit investments, such as stressed and distressed credit situations and long/short credit investments; and other credit-related instruments. It currently has negative earnings.