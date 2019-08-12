OFS Credit Company (OCCI) to pay $0.17 on Aug 30, 2019; INVESQUE ORDINARY SHARES (MHIVF) Shorts Up By 1300%

OFS Credit Company Inc (NASDAQ:OCCI) is expected to pay $0.17 on Aug 30, 2019. (NASDAQ:OCCI) shareholders before Aug 22, 2019 will receive the $0.17 dividend. OFS Credit Company Inc’s current price of $16.62 translates into 1.00% yield. OFS Credit Company Inc’s dividend has Aug 23, 2019 as record date. Jul 12, 2019 is the announcement. The stock decreased 1.07% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $16.62. About 10,735 shares traded. OFS Credit Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCCI) has 0.00% since August 12, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

INVESQUE INC ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:MHIVF) had an increase of 1300% in short interest. MHIVF’s SI was 4,200 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 1300% from 300 shares previously. With 10,400 avg volume, 0 days are for INVESQUE INC ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:MHIVF)’s short sellers to cover MHIVF’s short positions. The stock increased 0.19% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $7.01. About 246 shares traded. Invesque Inc. (OTCMKTS:MHIVF) has 0.00% since August 12, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Mainstreet Health Investments Inc. owns seniors housing and care properties in the United States and Canada. The company has market cap of $377.49 million. As of December 31, 2016, it owned a portfolio of 36 properties with approximately 4,500 beds and suites. It currently has negative earnings. The companyÂ’s properties are operated by providers of post-acute transitional care, long-term care, independent and assisted living, and other medical related services.

OFS Credit Company, Inc. operates as a closed-end management investment firm in the United States. The company has market cap of $41.64 million. The firm primarily focuses on investing in debt and subordinated securities; corporate credit investments, including leveraged loans and high yield bonds; opportunistic credit investments, such as stressed and distressed credit situations and long/short credit investments; and other credit-related instruments. It currently has negative earnings.