OFS Credit Company (OCCI) to pay $0.17 on Aug 30, 2019; Highland Capital Management LP Has Lifted By $795,000 Its Deere & Co (DE) Holding

OFS Credit Company Inc (NASDAQ:OCCI) is expected to pay $0.17 on Aug 30, 2019. (NASDAQ:OCCI) shareholders before Aug 22, 2019 will receive the $0.17 dividend. OFS Credit Company Inc’s current price of $16.65 translates into 1.00% yield. OFS Credit Company Inc’s dividend has Aug 23, 2019 as record date. Jul 12, 2019 is the announcement. The stock increased 0.18% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $16.65. About 7,601 shares traded. OFS Credit Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCCI) has 0.00% since August 13, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Highland Capital Management Lp increased Deere & Co (DE) stake by 33.33% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Highland Capital Management Lp acquired 5,000 shares as Deere & Co (DE)’s stock rose 0.67%. The Highland Capital Management Lp holds 20,000 shares with $3.20M value, up from 15,000 last quarter. Deere & Co now has $46.61B valuation. The stock decreased 5.03% or $7.79 during the last trading session, reaching $147.05. About 3.74M shares traded or 70.31% up from the average. Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) has risen 19.86% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.86% the S&P500. Some Historical DE News: 20/03/2018 – Deere Is Concerned About Retaliation Against U.S. Agriculture; 30/04/2018 – John Deere and Tata sign potentially groundbreaking deal in Nigeria; 18/05/2018 – DEERE SAYS SUPPLY CONSTRAINTS ISSUES HAVE IMPROVED VERY NICELY; 05/03/2018 Among machinery manufacturers, Kostin expects Terex and Oshkosh to have less pricing power than Caterpillar and Deere; 30/05/2018 – DEERE & DEERE & CO. RAISES DIV MAY 30, 2018; 18/05/2018 – Deere’s ‘Messy Quarter’ Is Out of the Way Says Blair Analyst (Video); 18/05/2018 – DEERE SAYS MATERIAL AND FREIGHT COSTS HAVE EXCEEDED FORECAST FOR THE YEAR, DUE LARGELY TO INFLATION IN U.S. STEEL PRICES AND TIGHT MARKET FOR LOGISTICS; 18/05/2018 – DEERE & CO SEES EQUIPMENT OPERATIONS’ PENSION/OPEB CONTRIBUTIONS FOR FISCAL 2018 ABOUT $1,100 MLN, UP FROM ABOUT $140 MLN PREVIOUSLY FORECAST; 21/03/2018 – Allen added that Deere would absorb the costs of higher steel prices and “work aggressively” to cut other costs to offset the impact; 16/05/2018 – Deere & Co expected to post earnings of $3.31 a share – Earnings Preview

OFS Credit Company, Inc. operates as a closed-end management investment firm in the United States. The company has market cap of $41.71 million. The firm primarily focuses on investing in debt and subordinated securities; corporate credit investments, including leveraged loans and high yield bonds; opportunistic credit investments, such as stressed and distressed credit situations and long/short credit investments; and other credit-related instruments. It currently has negative earnings.

Highland Capital Management Lp decreased Arch Coal Inc stake by 9,872 shares to 400,752 valued at $36.58 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Marvell Technology Group Ltd (NASDAQ:MRVL) stake by 70,000 shares and now owns 180,000 shares. Ameriprise Finl Inc (NYSE:AMP) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 53 investors sold DE shares while 328 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 257 raised stakes. 210.20 million shares or 0.61% less from 211.50 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Chemung Canal Tru has 1.04% invested in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) for 27,368 shares. Thompson Rubinstein Or holds 2.63% in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) or 51,171 shares. Moneta Invest Advsrs Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 238 shares or 0.04% of the stock. New York-based Cipher Capital LP has invested 0.17% in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE). Diversified Trust Co holds 6,367 shares. Td Mngmt Lc reported 15 shares stake. Arizona State Retirement Sys owns 61,156 shares. Meiji Yasuda Asset Mngmt Ltd has invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE). 60,381 are held by Utah Retirement. East Coast Asset Lc reported 17,772 shares or 0.7% of all its holdings. Mairs & Power Inc holds 1,442 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Raymond James Finance Services Advisors Inc reported 95,653 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Freestone Capital Llc holds 0.11% or 12,007 shares in its portfolio. Altavista Wealth Mgmt Inc reported 0.29% in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE). Burney Co invested in 30,613 shares.

Among 12 analysts covering Deere (NYSE:DE), 9 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Deere had 22 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating by Citigroup given on Thursday, May 16. The stock has “Buy” rating by UBS on Tuesday, February 19. The stock of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) has “Outperform” rating given on Monday, June 17 by Robert W. Baird. The company was maintained on Monday, May 20 by Stifel Nicolaus. The stock has “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Monday, May 20. On Wednesday, July 10 the stock rating was downgraded by UBS to “Neutral”. The stock has “Outperform” rating by Credit Suisse on Tuesday, February 19. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Monday, May 20 by RBC Capital Markets. The stock of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) has “Buy” rating given on Monday, June 24 by Jefferies. As per Tuesday, May 14, the company rating was downgraded by JP Morgan.

