OFS Credit Company (OCCI) to pay $0.17 on Aug 30, 2019; Heidrick & Struggles International (HSII)’s Sentiment Is 1.34

OFS Credit Company Inc (NASDAQ:OCCI) is expected to pay $0.17 on Aug 30, 2019. (NASDAQ:OCCI) shareholders before Aug 22, 2019 will receive the $0.17 dividend. OFS Credit Company Inc’s current price of $16.85 translates into 0.99% yield. OFS Credit Company Inc’s dividend has Aug 23, 2019 as record date. Jul 12, 2019 is the announcement. The stock increased 1.57% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $16.85. About 9,069 shares traded. OFS Credit Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCCI) has 0.00% since August 8, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Heidrick & Struggles International Inc (HSII) investors sentiment decreased to 1.34 in Q1 2019. It’s down -0.14, from 1.48 in 2018Q4. The ratio dived, as 83 investment professionals started new and increased stock positions, while 62 sold and reduced their stock positions in Heidrick & Struggles International Inc. The investment professionals in our database reported: 16.45 million shares, down from 16.89 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment professionals holding Heidrick & Struggles International Inc in top ten stock positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 10 Reduced: 52 Increased: 55 New Position: 28.

OFS Credit Company, Inc. operates as a closed-end management investment firm in the United States. The company has market cap of $41.87 million. The firm primarily focuses on investing in debt and subordinated securities; corporate credit investments, including leveraged loans and high yield bonds; opportunistic credit investments, such as stressed and distressed credit situations and long/short credit investments; and other credit-related instruments. It currently has negative earnings.

Systematic Financial Management Lp holds 0.64% of its portfolio in Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. for 485,491 shares. Lingohr & Partner Asset Management Gmbh owns 15,696 shares or 0.63% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Paradice Investment Management Llc has 0.58% invested in the company for 198,459 shares. The New York-based Clark Estates Inc Ny has invested 0.53% in the stock. Matarin Capital Management Llc, a Connecticut-based fund reported 100,060 shares.

