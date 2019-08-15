OFS Credit Company (OCCI) to pay $0.17 on Aug 30, 2019; FAST RETAILING CO LTD ORDINARY SHARES (FRCOF) Shorts Down By 1.32%

OFS Credit Company Inc (NASDAQ:OCCI) is expected to pay $0.17 on Aug 30, 2019. (NASDAQ:OCCI) shareholders before Aug 22, 2019 will receive the $0.17 dividend. OFS Credit Company Inc’s current price of $16.68 translates into 1.00% yield. OFS Credit Company Inc’s dividend has Aug 23, 2019 as record date. Jul 12, 2019 is the announcement. The stock increased 0.18% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $16.68. About 33,025 shares traded or 83.27% up from the average. OFS Credit Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCCI) has 0.00% since August 15, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

FAST RETAILING CO LTD ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:FRCOF) had a decrease of 1.32% in short interest. FRCOF’s SI was 536,300 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 1.32% from 543,500 shares previously. With 100 avg volume, 5363 days are for FAST RETAILING CO LTD ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:FRCOF)’s short sellers to cover FRCOF’s short positions. The stock decreased 1.99% or $11.91 during the last trading session, reaching $587.5. About 1,404 shares traded or 2240.00% up from the average. Fast Retailing Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FRCOF) has 0.00% since August 15, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Fast Retailing Co., Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as an apparel retailer in Japan and internationally. The company has market cap of $59.59 billion. The firm operates through UNIQLO Japan, UNIQLO International, and Global Brands divisions. It has a 44.15 P/E ratio. It plans, makes, and retails clothing for men, women, children, and babies; and lingerie, as well as other goods and items.

OFS Credit Company, Inc. operates as a closed-end management investment firm in the United States. The company has market cap of $41.79 million. The firm primarily focuses on investing in debt and subordinated securities; corporate credit investments, including leveraged loans and high yield bonds; opportunistic credit investments, such as stressed and distressed credit situations and long/short credit investments; and other credit-related instruments. It currently has negative earnings.