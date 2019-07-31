OFS Credit Company (OCCI) to pay $0.17 on Aug 30, 2019; ELECTRICITE DE FRANCE EDF ORDINARY SHARE (ECIFF) Shorts Decreased By 13.86%

ELECTRICITE DE FRANCE EDF ORDINARY SHARE (OTCMKTS:ECIFF) had a decrease of 13.86% in short interest. ECIFF’s SI was 89,500 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its down 13.86% from 103,900 shares previously. With 100 avg volume, 895 days are for ELECTRICITE DE FRANCE EDF ORDINARY SHARE (OTCMKTS:ECIFF)’s short sellers to cover ECIFF’s short positions. It closed at $12.41 lastly. It is down 0.00% since July 31, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

OFS Credit Company Inc (NASDAQ:OCCI) is expected to pay $0.17 on Aug 30, 2019. (NASDAQ:OCCI) shareholders before Aug 22, 2019 will receive the $0.17 dividend. OFS Credit Company Inc’s current price of $16.99 translates into 0.98% yield. OFS Credit Company Inc’s dividend has Aug 23, 2019 as record date. Jul 12, 2019 is the announcement. The stock decreased 1.74% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $16.99. About 28,387 shares traded or 58.58% up from the average. OFS Credit Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCCI) has 0.00% since July 31, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

ElectricitÃ© de France S.A., an integrated energy company, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, supply, and trading of energies in France and internationally. The company has market cap of $37.41 billion. It generates electricity through nuclear, fossil-fire, hydro, photovoltaic, wind, biomass, biogas, and cogeneration plants. It has a 13.8 P/E ratio. The firm also manages low and medium-voltage public distribution network; and operates, maintains, and develops high-voltage and very-high-voltage electricity transmission networks.

OFS Credit Company, Inc. operates as a closed-end management investment firm in the United States. The company has market cap of $42.56 million. The firm primarily focuses on investing in debt and subordinated securities; corporate credit investments, including leveraged loans and high yield bonds; opportunistic credit investments, such as stressed and distressed credit situations and long/short credit investments; and other credit-related instruments. It currently has negative earnings.