OFS Credit Company (OCCI) to pay $0.17 on Aug 30, 2019; Bluemountain Capital Management Has Raised Bloomin Brands (BLMN) Stake By $698,940

Bluemountain Capital Management Llc increased Bloomin Brands Inc (BLMN) stake by 65.18% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Bluemountain Capital Management Llc acquired 34,947 shares as Bloomin Brands Inc (BLMN)’s stock declined 13.47%. The Bluemountain Capital Management Llc holds 88,560 shares with $1.81 million value, up from 53,613 last quarter. Bloomin Brands Inc now has $1.35 billion valuation. The stock decreased 2.76% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $15.51. About 1.86M shares traded. Bloomin' Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN) has declined 12.71% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.71% the S&P500. Some Historical BLMN News: 20/03/2018 Chipotle Mexican: Brandt Served as Chief Brand Officer at Bloomin’ Brands; 26/04/2018 – Bloomin’ Brands 1Q Rev $1.12B; 27/04/2018 – BLOOMIN’ BRANDS INC BLMN.O : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $28 FROM $27; 26/04/2018 – Bloomin’ Brands 1Q EPS 68c; 26/04/2018 – BLOOMIN’ BRANDS, HOLDER JANA PARTNERS REPORTS SHARE SALES; 26/04/2018 – JANA PARTNERS LLC SAYS APPRECIATES THE “CONSTRUCTIVE DIALOGUE” IT HAS HAD WITH BLOOMIN’ BRANDS BOARD AND MANAGEMENT; 26/04/2018 – BLOOMIN’ BRANDS INC QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $1,116.5 MLN VS $1,154.7 MLN; 26/04/2018 – JANA Partners Cuts Stake in Bloomin’ Brands to 2.6%; 26/04/2018 – BLOOMIN’ BRANDS INC – REAFFIRMS FULL YEAR 2018 GUIDANCE FOR ADJUSTED DILUTED EPS AND U.S. COMPARABLE SALES; 11/04/2018 – JANA PARTNERS LLC SAYS IT HAD PREVIOUSLY REPORTED A STAKE OF 8.6 PCT IN BLOOMIN’ BRANDS INC AS OF FEB 28

OFS Credit Company Inc (NASDAQ:OCCI) is expected to pay $0.17 on Aug 30, 2019. (NASDAQ:OCCI) shareholders before Aug 22, 2019 will receive the $0.17 dividend. OFS Credit Company Inc’s current price of $16.54 translates into 1.01% yield. OFS Credit Company Inc’s dividend has Aug 23, 2019 as record date. Jul 12, 2019 is the announcement. The stock increased 0.24% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $16.54. About 7,894 shares traded. OFS Credit Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCCI) has 0.00% since August 16, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Bluemountain Capital Management Llc decreased W & T Offshore Inc (NYSE:WTI) stake by 89,887 shares to 5,708 valued at $39,000 in 2019Q1. It also reduced National Bk Hldgs Corp (NYSE:NBHC) stake by 16,438 shares and now owns 2,210 shares. Dover Corp (NYSE:DOV) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.46 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.29, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 18 investors sold BLMN shares while 53 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 68 raised stakes. 82.60 million shares or 2.54% more from 80.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. California Pub Employees Retirement invested in 0.01% or 244,132 shares. Jacobs Levy Equity Mngmt owns 0.17% invested in Bloomin' Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN) for 592,025 shares. Switzerland-based Gam Holdings Ag has invested 0.02% in Bloomin' Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN). Reinhart Ptnrs, Wisconsin-based fund reported 295,570 shares. Art Advsrs Limited holds 0.13% or 104,509 shares in its portfolio. Deprince Race Zollo Incorporated invested in 56,068 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Cipher LP accumulated 34,847 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Schroder Investment Management reported 40,014 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado reported 5,546 shares. Grp Incorporated One Trading Lp holds 0% of its portfolio in Bloomin' Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN) for 36 shares. Kestrel Inv Mngmt accumulated 3.36% or 355,925 shares. Raymond James Associates reported 39,234 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage invested in 0% or 19,319 shares. Moreover, Sei Investments Co has 0.03% invested in Bloomin' Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN). Moreover, Advisory Network Llc has 0% invested in Bloomin' Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN) for 126 shares.

More notable recent Bloomin' Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN) Stock Goes Ex-Dividend In Just 4 Days – Yahoo Finance” on August 04, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (BLMN) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 09, 2019 – Nasdaq” published on August 08, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “Tampa Bay area stocks take a hit as Treasury note drops below two-year rate – Tampa Bay Business Journal” on August 15, 2019. More interesting news about Bloomin' Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Bloomin’ Brands (BLMN) Surpasses Q2 Earnings Estimates – Nasdaq” published on July 31, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Bloomin’ Brands -4% after light comp – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 31, 2019.

Among 2 analysts covering Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Bloomin’ Brands has $26 highest and $2000 lowest target. $23’s average target is 48.29% above currents $15.51 stock price. Bloomin’ Brands had 6 analyst reports since March 11, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Barclays Capital maintained Bloomin' Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN) rating on Monday, March 11. Barclays Capital has “Buy” rating and $26 target.