OFS Credit Company Inc. (OCCI)’s Financial Results Comparing With Virtus Investment Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTSP)

Both OFS Credit Company Inc. (NASDAQ:OCCI) and Virtus Investment Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTSP) are each other’s competitor in the Asset Management industry. Thus the contrast of their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|OFS Credit Company Inc.
|17
|10.46
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|Virtus Investment Partners Inc.
|91
|1.36
|N/A
|8.70
|11.55
Demonstrates OFS Credit Company Inc. and Virtus Investment Partners Inc. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 has OFS Credit Company Inc. and Virtus Investment Partners Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|OFS Credit Company Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Virtus Investment Partners Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Roughly 20.88% of OFS Credit Company Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 84.68% of Virtus Investment Partners Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 13.37% of OFS Credit Company Inc.’s shares.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|OFS Credit Company Inc.
|-0.66%
|-2.95%
|7.41%
|1.51%
|0%
|18.74%
|Virtus Investment Partners Inc.
|-0.23%
|1.01%
|19.16%
|9.66%
|-9.79%
|32.38%
For the past year OFS Credit Company Inc. has weaker performance than Virtus Investment Partners Inc.
Summary
Virtus Investment Partners Inc. beats on 4 of the 5 factors OFS Credit Company Inc.
