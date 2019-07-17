OFS Credit Company Inc. (OCCI)’s Financial Results Comparing With Virtus Investment Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTSP)

Both OFS Credit Company Inc. (NASDAQ:OCCI) and Virtus Investment Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTSP) are each other’s competitor in the Asset Management industry. Thus the contrast of their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio OFS Credit Company Inc. 17 10.46 N/A 0.00 0.00 Virtus Investment Partners Inc. 91 1.36 N/A 8.70 11.55

Demonstrates OFS Credit Company Inc. and Virtus Investment Partners Inc. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has OFS Credit Company Inc. and Virtus Investment Partners Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets OFS Credit Company Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Virtus Investment Partners Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 20.88% of OFS Credit Company Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 84.68% of Virtus Investment Partners Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 13.37% of OFS Credit Company Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) OFS Credit Company Inc. -0.66% -2.95% 7.41% 1.51% 0% 18.74% Virtus Investment Partners Inc. -0.23% 1.01% 19.16% 9.66% -9.79% 32.38%

For the past year OFS Credit Company Inc. has weaker performance than Virtus Investment Partners Inc.

Summary

Virtus Investment Partners Inc. beats on 4 of the 5 factors OFS Credit Company Inc.