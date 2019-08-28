OFS Credit Company Inc. (OCCI)’s Financial Results Comparing With Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Inc. (NYSE:TPZ)

OFS Credit Company Inc. (NASDAQ:OCCI) and Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Inc. (NYSE:TPZ) compete against each other in the Asset Management sector. We will compare them and contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|OFS Credit Company Inc.
|18
|9.93
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Inc.
|18
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
In table 1 we can see OFS Credit Company Inc. and Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 has OFS Credit Company Inc. and Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|OFS Credit Company Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Roughly 20.88% of OFS Credit Company Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 24.85% of Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Inc. are owned by institutional investors. OFS Credit Company Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 13.37%. Comparatively, Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Inc. has 0.2% of it’s share owned by insiders.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|OFS Credit Company Inc.
|-0.76%
|-5.71%
|-5.95%
|3.98%
|0%
|11.4%
|Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Inc.
|-4.93%
|-2.97%
|-4.45%
|-1.64%
|-5.92%
|12.61%
For the past year OFS Credit Company Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Inc.
Summary
On 2 of the 3 factors Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Inc. beats OFS Credit Company Inc.
