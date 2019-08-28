OFS Credit Company Inc. (OCCI)’s Financial Results Comparing With Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Inc. (NYSE:TPZ)

OFS Credit Company Inc. (NASDAQ:OCCI) and Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Inc. (NYSE:TPZ) compete against each other in the Asset Management sector. We will compare them and contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio OFS Credit Company Inc. 18 9.93 N/A 0.00 0.00 Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Inc. 18 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

In table 1 we can see OFS Credit Company Inc. and Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has OFS Credit Company Inc. and Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets OFS Credit Company Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 20.88% of OFS Credit Company Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 24.85% of Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Inc. are owned by institutional investors. OFS Credit Company Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 13.37%. Comparatively, Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Inc. has 0.2% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) OFS Credit Company Inc. -0.76% -5.71% -5.95% 3.98% 0% 11.4% Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Inc. -4.93% -2.97% -4.45% -1.64% -5.92% 12.61%

For the past year OFS Credit Company Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Inc.

Summary

On 2 of the 3 factors Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Inc. beats OFS Credit Company Inc.