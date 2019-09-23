OFS Credit Company Inc. (OCCI)’s Financial Results Comparing With The Carlyle Group L.P. (NASDAQ:TCGP)

Since OFS Credit Company Inc. (NASDAQ:OCCI) and The Carlyle Group L.P. (NASDAQ:TCGP) are part of the Asset Management industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|OFS Credit Company Inc.
|18
|10.33
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|The Carlyle Group L.P.
|24
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
Table 1 highlights OFS Credit Company Inc. and The Carlyle Group L.P.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 represents OFS Credit Company Inc. (NASDAQ:OCCI) and The Carlyle Group L.P. (NASDAQ:TCGP)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|OFS Credit Company Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|The Carlyle Group L.P.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional and Insider Ownership
The shares of both OFS Credit Company Inc. and The Carlyle Group L.P. are owned by institutional investors at 20.88% and 0% respectively. 13.37% are OFS Credit Company Inc.’s share held by insiders.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|OFS Credit Company Inc.
|-0.76%
|-5.71%
|-5.95%
|3.98%
|0%
|11.4%
|The Carlyle Group L.P.
|0.16%
|3.51%
|6.6%
|11.09%
|3.81%
|22.97%
For the past year OFS Credit Company Inc. was less bullish than The Carlyle Group L.P.
Summary
The Carlyle Group L.P. beats OFS Credit Company Inc. on 2 of the 3 factors.
