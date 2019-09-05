OFS Credit Company Inc. (OCCI)’s Financial Results Comparing With Tenzing Acquisition Corp. (:)

OFS Credit Company Inc. (NASDAQ:OCCI) and Tenzing Acquisition Corp. (:), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Asset Management. These factors are particularly influence the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio OFS Credit Company Inc. 18 9.86 N/A 0.00 0.00 Tenzing Acquisition Corp. N/A 0.00 N/A -0.04 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates OFS Credit Company Inc. and Tenzing Acquisition Corp.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us OFS Credit Company Inc. and Tenzing Acquisition Corp.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets OFS Credit Company Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Tenzing Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 20.88% of OFS Credit Company Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 27.56% of Tenzing Acquisition Corp. are owned by institutional investors. 13.37% are OFS Credit Company Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) OFS Credit Company Inc. -0.76% -5.71% -5.95% 3.98% 0% 11.4% Tenzing Acquisition Corp. -1.46% -0.59% 1.71% 0% 0% 2.74%

For the past year OFS Credit Company Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Tenzing Acquisition Corp.

Summary

On 4 of the 4 factors OFS Credit Company Inc. beats Tenzing Acquisition Corp.