OFS Credit Company Inc. (OCCI)’s Financial Results Comparing With Nuveen Global High Income Fund (NYSE:JGH)

As Asset Management businesses, OFS Credit Company Inc. (NASDAQ:OCCI) and Nuveen Global High Income Fund (NYSE:JGH), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|OFS Credit Company Inc.
|17
|10.29
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|Nuveen Global High Income Fund
|15
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
Table 1 highlights OFS Credit Company Inc. and Nuveen Global High Income Fund’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 provides OFS Credit Company Inc. and Nuveen Global High Income Fund’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|OFS Credit Company Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Nuveen Global High Income Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional and Insider Ownership
OFS Credit Company Inc. and Nuveen Global High Income Fund has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 20.88% and 39.01%. OFS Credit Company Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 13.37%.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|OFS Credit Company Inc.
|-0.66%
|-2.95%
|7.41%
|1.51%
|0%
|18.74%
|Nuveen Global High Income Fund
|-1.85%
|-0.9%
|2.46%
|2.74%
|-3.33%
|12.75%
For the past year OFS Credit Company Inc. was more bullish than Nuveen Global High Income Fund.
Summary
OFS Credit Company Inc. beats on 3 of the 3 factors Nuveen Global High Income Fund.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.