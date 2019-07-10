OFS Credit Company Inc. (OCCI)’s Financial Results Comparing With Nuveen Global High Income Fund (NYSE:JGH)

As Asset Management businesses, OFS Credit Company Inc. (NASDAQ:OCCI) and Nuveen Global High Income Fund (NYSE:JGH), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio OFS Credit Company Inc. 17 10.29 N/A 0.00 0.00 Nuveen Global High Income Fund 15 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 highlights OFS Credit Company Inc. and Nuveen Global High Income Fund’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides OFS Credit Company Inc. and Nuveen Global High Income Fund’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets OFS Credit Company Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Nuveen Global High Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

OFS Credit Company Inc. and Nuveen Global High Income Fund has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 20.88% and 39.01%. OFS Credit Company Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 13.37%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) OFS Credit Company Inc. -0.66% -2.95% 7.41% 1.51% 0% 18.74% Nuveen Global High Income Fund -1.85% -0.9% 2.46% 2.74% -3.33% 12.75%

For the past year OFS Credit Company Inc. was more bullish than Nuveen Global High Income Fund.

Summary

OFS Credit Company Inc. beats on 3 of the 3 factors Nuveen Global High Income Fund.