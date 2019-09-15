OFS Credit Company Inc. (OCCI)’s Financial Results Comparing With Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF)

OFS Credit Company Inc. (NASDAQ:OCCI) and Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Asset Management. These factors are particularly influence the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio OFS Credit Company Inc. 18 10.34 N/A 0.00 0.00 Jefferies Financial Group Inc. 20 1.19 N/A 2.03 10.49

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets OFS Credit Company Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Jefferies Financial Group Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for OFS Credit Company Inc. and Jefferies Financial Group Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score OFS Credit Company Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Jefferies Financial Group Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

Competitively Jefferies Financial Group Inc. has an average price target of $23, with potential upside of 13.13%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 20.88% of OFS Credit Company Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 77.9% of Jefferies Financial Group Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 13.37% of OFS Credit Company Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, owned 9% of Jefferies Financial Group Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) OFS Credit Company Inc. -0.76% -5.71% -5.95% 3.98% 0% 11.4% Jefferies Financial Group Inc. -1.07% 8.11% 4.2% 1.86% -13.47% 22.87%

For the past year OFS Credit Company Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Jefferies Financial Group Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 7 factors Jefferies Financial Group Inc. beats OFS Credit Company Inc.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc., a financial services company, offers a range of products and services in investment banking, equities, fixed income, and wealth management in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. It engages in the debt capital market, equity capital market, merger and acquisition, private capital advisory, and restructuring and recapitalization businesses. The company also offers cash equities; electronic trading solutions, such as global algorithmic and portfolio trading solutions; equity derivatives, such as U.S. equity options, U.S. exchange-traded funds, and Europe equity derivatives, as well as trades in a range of convertible securities from large investment-grade issues to small private transactions; access to investors and logistics; and prime services. In addition, it provides fixed income products, such as government securities, mortgage and asset backed securities, corporate credits, sovereign and corporate fixed income securities, municipal securities, debt solutions, and foreign exchange. Further, the company offers asset management services; and wealth management services, such as investment advisory, financial planning, family office and institutional consulting, executive, and lending solutions. The company was formerly known as Leucadia National Corporation and changed its name to Jefferies Financial Group Inc. in May 2018. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. was founded in 1968 and is based in New York, New York.