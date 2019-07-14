OFS Credit Company Inc. (OCCI)’s Financial Results Comparing With Insight Select Income Fund (NYSE:INSI)

OFS Credit Company Inc. (NASDAQ:OCCI) and Insight Select Income Fund (NYSE:INSI) compete against each other in the Asset Management sector. We will compare them and contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio OFS Credit Company Inc. 17 10.59 N/A 0.00 0.00 Insight Select Income Fund 19 19.61 N/A -0.08 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us OFS Credit Company Inc. and Insight Select Income Fund’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets OFS Credit Company Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Insight Select Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both OFS Credit Company Inc. and Insight Select Income Fund are owned by institutional investors at 20.88% and 42.51% respectively. Insiders held 13.37% of OFS Credit Company Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) OFS Credit Company Inc. -0.66% -2.95% 7.41% 1.51% 0% 18.74% Insight Select Income Fund -2.21% 1.34% 2.87% 6.62% 2.32% 9.07%

For the past year OFS Credit Company Inc. was more bullish than Insight Select Income Fund.