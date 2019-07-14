OFS Credit Company Inc. (OCCI)’s Financial Results Comparing With Insight Select Income Fund (NYSE:INSI)

OFS Credit Company Inc. (NASDAQ:OCCI) and Insight Select Income Fund (NYSE:INSI) compete against each other in the Asset Management sector. We will compare them and contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|OFS Credit Company Inc.
|17
|10.59
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|Insight Select Income Fund
|19
|19.61
|N/A
|-0.08
|0.00
Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.
Profitability
Table 2 shows us OFS Credit Company Inc. and Insight Select Income Fund’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|OFS Credit Company Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Insight Select Income Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider and Institutional Ownership
The shares of both OFS Credit Company Inc. and Insight Select Income Fund are owned by institutional investors at 20.88% and 42.51% respectively. Insiders held 13.37% of OFS Credit Company Inc. shares.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|OFS Credit Company Inc.
|-0.66%
|-2.95%
|7.41%
|1.51%
|0%
|18.74%
|Insight Select Income Fund
|-2.21%
|1.34%
|2.87%
|6.62%
|2.32%
|9.07%
For the past year OFS Credit Company Inc. was more bullish than Insight Select Income Fund.
